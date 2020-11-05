CORONAVIRUS

Nearly 5,000 new cases, over 800 hospitalized as Iowa's COVID-19 records continue

The state reports 4,706 new COVID-19 cases and 839 hospitalizations on Thursday.

02:48PM | Thu, November 05, 2020

Joseph Verry of iowa City assists Zach Waterbury with changing his voter registration address so he could vote at Carver
Joseph Verry of iowa City assists Zach Waterbury with changing his voter registration address so he could vote at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

Iowa reported 4,706 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday within a 24-hour period, by far, a new record for the state.

Locally, Linn County added its own record 390 virus cases for a total of 7,552 since the start of the pandemic. The county’s seven-day average is 229, a record for the 15th day in a row.

Statewide hospitalizations also broke the record for the 11th day in a row with 839 hospitalized in Iowa from COVID-19, up from 777 on Wednesday. ICU patients also were at a new-record high with 188, up from 182 on Wednesday. Patients on ventilators went slightly down from 63 to 60. In Linn County, a record number of 49 were hospitalized on Nov. 3.

The new numbers bring the state’s total to 140,832. The new case numbers bring the state’s seven-day average to 2,691, also another record for the 13th day in a row. Iowa’s positivity rate was 44.01 percent over the 24-hour period.

Of the new cases, 490 of them were of individuals aged 0-17, a record number in this category over a 24-hour period as well. There have been 12,682 total minors infected with the virus in Iowa.

146 of the new cases were of individuals who identified within the education occupation category. So far, 6993 educators have been infected with COVID-19.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 tests in the state have now exceeded 1 million with 1,005,597 tests given so far. The state reported 10,692 test results on Thursday, the second-highest test day after reporting 11,990 tests on July 18.

The state also reported 20 new deaths for a total of 1,801. Kossuth County reported its first COVID-19 death, making it the 94th of Iowa’s 99 counties to report a virus death.

Dubuque and Polk counties reported two deaths each and Adair, Benton, Bremer, Cass, Clinton, Dallas, Des Moines, Hamilton, Harrison, Jackson, O’Brien, Plymouth, Scott, Sioux and Woodbury counties each saw one death as of Thursday morning.

Johnson County added 132 of its own cases on Thursday for a total of 6,558 and a seven-day average of 79. Johnson’s positivity rate is 37.29 percent over 24 hours.

Story County also added 109 cases for a total of 4,504. The county’s seven-day average is 59 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 43.6 percent.

Black Hawk County added its own record 240 cases, bringing the county total to 6,976. Black Hawk’s seven-day average is 150 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 54.05 percent.

Long-term care facilities continue to battle COVID-19 outbreaks locally. Hiawatha Care Center added another new case for a total of 95 with 74 recovered and Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion added one new case as well for a total of 19 cases with four recovered.

Bloomfield Care Center in Davis County was added to the outbreak list on Thursday with four virus cases and Pinnacle Specialty Care in Black Hawk County was removed for the list after being on it since Aug. 18.

gage_miskimen

All articles by Gage

