Iowa breaks previous record for coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Iowa’s previous record for COVID-19 deaths — 70, set on Thursday — lasted only a day.

The state reported 84 new confirmed coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 2,603. Worth County reported its first death due to COVID-19, making it Iowa’s 98th county with a confirmed coronavirus death. Only Decatur County has not attributed a death to the pandemic.

In the last week, 252 deaths have been reported across the state, more than any other 7-day period.

There were 2,905 new cases over the last 24 hours and the total number of case now stands at 239,699. After nine consecutive days of the 7-day average of new cases dropping, Friday saw an increase in the 7-day average, climbing up to 2,307.

Among the deaths, nearly half — 39 — were those 80 years old and above. Forty-one people ages 61-80 died in the last 24 hours and the remaining four were people ages 18-60.

Forty-six Iowa counties reported deaths in the last day. Locally, Linn County logged one new death, bringing the county’s total to 169. Johnson County’s death count to coronavirus climbed to 39 Friday, with two new deaths reported.

Linn County added 103 new cases and now has a total of 14,794 cases. Johnson County added 69 new cases and its total stands at 9,883. Statewide, four new cases fell under the education occupation category and 365 new cases were children.

Two area long-term care facilities are no longer experiencing outbreaks — Terrace Glen Village in Linn County and Lantern Park Specialty Care in Johnson County — according to state data.

Hospitalizations decreased from 1,124 to 1,000 in the past 24 hours. The last time Iowa had fewer than 1,000 hospitalizations was on Nov. 8. There were 209 ICU patients and 128 patients on ventilators on Friday.

The Gazette’s Katie Brumbeloe contributed to this report.

