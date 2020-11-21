CORONAVIRUS

Iowa sees decline in new coronavirus cases

Hospitalizations also drop

Gov. Kim Reynolds says an initiative will be unveiled next week to bring more nurses and other health care workers to Io
Gov. Kim Reynolds says an initiative will be unveiled next week to bring more nurses and other health care workers to Iowa. Above, Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa PBS in Des Moines in August. (Brian Powers/Des Moines Register/Associated Press)
Iowa sees decline in new coronavirus cases

The Gazette

New positive tests in Iowa for the novel coronavirus reported as of Saturday morning declined from the day before, as did the number of hospitalizations, according to data recorded by the Iowa Department of Public Health and analyzed by The Gazette.

However, 32 deaths were reported as of 11 a.m. Saturday for the previous 24-hour time period — two of them in Linn County. That brings the state’s total number of deaths confirmed to be related to COVID-19 to 2,159.

There were 3,626 new cases Saturday, a drop of 720 from Friday.

Hospitalizations stood at 1,416, a fall of 31 from the previous day — the fourth consecutive day for a decrease.

In counties of note:

• Linn County saw a jump to 245 positive cases, from 190 on Friday.

• Johnson and Black Hawk counties both saw drops. Johnson recorded 129 cases, down one from the day before, while Black Hawk moved down to 132 cases from Friday’s 288.

• But Story and Jones counties experienced upticks — to 131 on Saturday from Friday’s 120 cases for Story, and to 61 positive cases from 46 the day before for Jones.

Four new cases were added statewide for adults working in the education sector. Children under the age of 18 were listed with 472 new cases.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday said an initiative will be unveiled next week to attract more nurses and other health care professionals to work in Iowa.

The top 10 counties in total positive cases:

1. Polk — 30,410

2. Linn — 12,909

3. Black Hawk — 10,044

4. Scott — 9,874

5. Woodbury — 9,725

6. Johnson — 8,882

7. Dubuque — 8,498

8. Story — 6,180

9. Dallas — 5,794

10. Pottawattamie — 5,567.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this article.

The Gazette

