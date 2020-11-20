Another grim milestone for Iowa as the state exceeds 200,000 positive COVID cases

Iowa passed another grim milestone Friday as the state’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases shot above 200,000.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Health, Iowa reported 4,346 new COVID-19 cases between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, with a positivity rate of 40.40 percent. Children 17 and younger made up 491 of those new cases — bringing that total to 19,616 — while education workers made up five, for a total of 7,576.

Friday was the 10th consecutive day Iowa has reported more than 4,000 new cases and 17th day in a row the positivity rate has been 40 percent or above.

The new additions bring the state’s total number of cases to 203,033 and its seven-day average to 3,940. Of the 10,758 test results that were reported during the 24-hour period, the remaining 6,412 came back negative or inconclusive.

The state also reported 25 new confirmed deaths in 21 counties during the time period, bringing Iowa’s total death toll to 2,127.

Allamakee, Jasper, Polk and Scott counties each reported two deaths.

Counties reporting one death each were Adair, Appanoose, Benton, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Delaware, Dubuque, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Ida, Jones, Muscatine, Pottawattamie, Woodbury and Wright.

With the virus spreading through Iowa at record levels, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Dr. Caitlin Pedati said in a news conference Thursday that state public health officials are focusing their work on what they see as a key culprit — household gatherings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa have exploded over the past month, Reynolds said case investigations and contact tracing — efforts to determine how the virus is spreading from person to person — are focusing on whether Iowans are taking proper precautions.

“As numbers have increased, we’ve increasingly focused on high-risk situations, which includes households. We know that households are a place where all kinds of illnesses can spread quickly,” Pedati said Thursday during a news conference at Iowa PBS studios. “When we live together, there are more chances for a virus that moves from one person to the other to move between us. So we want to help do what we can to protect other people who may have been exposed and are at higher risk for becoming sick.”

In addition to the concern over gatherings, which are sure to increase with next week’s Thanksgiving holiday, the state also is seeing a spike in outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The data showed outbreaks in 117 long-term care facilities as of 11 a.m. Friday with 21 new outbreaks added in the past 24 hours, meaning each facility has reported that three or more residents have tested positive for the virus.

Reynolds said the state will begin publicly reporting data on its coronavirus website that shows the number of new cases over the past 14 days at facilities with active outbreaks.

Locally, Hiawatha Care Center and Willow Gardens Care Center — both of which were already on the outbreak list — each reported new cases in the past 24 hours.

Hiawatha Care Center reported 5 new cases — two of which tested positive in the past 14 days — bringing its total number of cases to 102.

Willow Gardens Center now has a total of 65 positive cases, 44 of which were reported in the last 24 hours, but only three of those are positive tests from the past 14 days. The facility also reported 31 new recoveries, for a total of 39.

Earlier this week, the most recent Coronavirus White House Task Force report stated that 100 percent of Iowa’s 99 counties are now in the highest level “red zone” for community transmission, with Polk, Linn and Scott counties representing more than 26 percent of the new cases in the state.

Linn County reported 190 cases, as of 11 a.m. Friday, with a 24-hour positivity rate of 24.8 percent. The county’s total number of cases is 12,664 and its seven-day average is 276.

Johnson County reported 130 new cases Friday, with a 24-hour positivity rate of 24.48 percent. The county’s total number of cases is 8,753 and its seven-day average is 123.

Story County reported 120 cases with a 24-hour positivity rate of 30.38 percent. The county’s total number of cases is 6,049 and its seven-day average is 105.

Black Hawk County reported 288 new cases — the second-highest reported daily total — with a 24-hour positivity rate of 45 percent. The county’s total number of cases is 9,912 and its seven-day average is 188.

Jones County reported 46 new cases, bringing its total number of cases to 2,110. The county’s seven-day average is 55.

Hospitalizations saw a slight decrease Friday, dropping from 1,516 to 1,447, with 275 of those patients being treated in intensive care units. The number of patients on ventilators, however, reached another record-high, jumping from 135 to 144.

Katie Brumbeloe contributed to this story.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com