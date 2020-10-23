Iowa hospitals fear overwhelming patient numbers if COVID-19 cases continue to climb

Iowa has broken the record for the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients more than once this past week.

The spike in new novel coronavirus cases in recent weeks has driven a record number of sick patients into hospitals across the state. For two days in a row, Iowa reached its highest number of people hospitalized with the virus, topping off at 534 total patients Wednesday morning.

Does that indicate the state’s hospitals are at risk for being overwhelmed?

“That’s the difficult part,” said Suresh Gunasekaran, chief executive officer at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. “None of us have a crystal ball as to how it’s going to spread and what each hospital is going to be able to do.

“But I would certainly say that it very much is possible to overwhelm hospitals,” he continued.

Corridor hospitals have not seen an overwhelming increase in patient counts like other parts of the state, including the Quad Cities and parts of western Iowa. The majority of infected patients don’t need hospitalization, but increasing case counts — including in Linn and Johnson counties — increase the likelihood of severe outcomes among patients.

“We have seen for weeks now a continued increase (in cases) across the state, and I’m extremely worried about what this means not just for hospitals, but for the health of Iowans,” Gunasekaran said.

Iowa will run out of intensive care unit beds for its COVID-19 patients in early December, and remain short until early January, according to projections from the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation at the University of Washington.

The institute, whose projections have been cited by the White House administration, says while the state has plenty of hospital beds — more than 4,000 — there are only 247 ICU beds across the state. According to the Iowa Department of Health’s coronavirus website, the state has over 500 ICU beds, and as of Thursday, 134 were being used.

The need for invasive ventilators mirrors the ICU bed demand, but the institute does not have data showing how many ventilators Iowa’s hospitals have. The IDPH website says the state has more than 800 ventilators and 49 were in use as of Thursday.

“I don’t really worry about UIHC specifically,” Gunasekaran said. “I really do worry about these really alarming infection rates, I really do worry about the health of Iowans, and I worry about other communities being overwhelmed if just half a dozen nurses get sick.”

Most hospitals have room for patients, but the concern is staffing

Unlike early on in the pandemic, officials at Eastern Iowa hospitals say they have enough personal protective gear and bed capacity to take on any patient need, whether they’ve been infected with COVID-19 or need other inpatient care.

The limiting factor as Iowa enters another peak is hospital staff’s ability to meet a new demand, said Dr. Tony Myers, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.

“We’ve got enough space,” Myers said. “I don’t know if (hospitals) will be able to staff that space.”

Officials at those hospitals say they are turning their attention to the needs of their doctors, nurses and other health care providers who have been working long hours and extra shifts to meet the demands of a pandemic.

In short, critical medical care professions are tired, said Dr. Dustin Arnold, chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital.

“This has been seven months of a lot of long days, and that’s tough on people,” Arnold said. “From a staffing standpoint, that’s who we have our eye on at this moment. That’s the first element of the contingency plan we would have to address.”

UIHC and St. Luke’s officials both said they could shift staff from outpatient services and other parts of the hospitals to fill a critical care need.

Hospitals could hire traveling nurses or recruit professionals from other parts of the country to help fill gaps in certain services on a temporary basis, but Iowa is not the only part of the Midwest experiencing a surge in new cases. Iowa is one of several states that recently reported record-breaking patient counts in hospitals.

Therefore, this may not be a sustainable option during the pandemic, Myers said.

“We can always shift resources to some extent, but it’s hard to do that for the long term,” he said.

Hospitalizations had previously spiked on May 6 with 414 patients, including 151 in ICUs and 105 on ventilators. Those numbers dropped in June, but saw another resurgence the following month — around the same time COVID-19 restrictions were eased and businesses began to reopen.

As of Thursday morning, patients being treated for the virus had dropped to 530, according to state coronavirus data.

ICU patients ticked up from 134 to 135 over a 24-hour period. Patients on ventilators rose from 49 to 53, an increase for the fifth day in a row, according to an analysis by The Gazette.

Many new cases linked to family gatherings, like weddings

Local hospital officials report the vast majority of cases were as a result of community spread, but not as a result of super spreader events or in public spaces such as restaurants or schools. Instead, their patients were exposed during large family gatherings, such as weddings.

“Even my patients that have done a fantastic job of protecting themselves, they’re still going out and doing some things,” Myers said. “It’s not going to a bar, they’re going to see their family. That’s really tough when you can’t see your family.”

Likely, Iowans are becoming lax in following social distance recommendations and taking more risks.

“You can clearly tell that citizens are tiring of the pandemic and are tiring of the safety hazards,” Gunasekaran said.

Myers would be supportive of “any public policy that would protect hospital’s ability to care for people,” but added that no state mandate could stop individuals from gathering with their families for Thanksgiving or other upcoming holidays.

Policies such as visitor restrictions and screening for symptoms will remain in place for the foreseeable future, but Corridor hospital officials have not announced any new mitigation strategies in light of the recent increase.

Eastern Iowa hospital officials noted they don’t have a specific threshold they are watching for when it comes to implementing contingency plans, such as devoting more bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.

In the meantime, Arnold emphasized that if Iowans need a hospital bed, “you will get one.”

Officials said the key to preventing overwhelming hospitals is a message that has been touted since the beginning — flatten the curve by following all recommended public health guidelines. That includes social distancing, avoiding congregate settings and wearing a mask.

“We need to do better from that standpoint,” Myers said.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com