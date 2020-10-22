Linn County sees second-highest number of coronavirus cases in 24-hour period

Linn County added its second-highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Thursday.

The county added 78 new positive coronavirus cases as of 11 a.m., its highest since reporting 83 cases on Sept. 4. Its seven-day average of 55 is a record for the county as well and Thursday is the third day the average has been over 50, though the average has been climbing for nine days.

Linn County’s positivity rate is 15.09 percent over 24 hours.

Across the state, 1,401 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new confirmed deaths have been reported, including one death in Linn County. 1,401 is the fifth-highest number of cases in Iowa in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began. Iowa’s positivity rate is 21.78 percent over 24 hours.

Emmet County reported three new deaths, Black Hawk and Carroll counties reported two and Buchanan, Dallas, Delaware, Fayette, Grundy, Lee, Winnebago and Woodbury counties along with Linn reported one death each.

Iowa’s seven-day average is 1,116, the fifth-highest since the start of the pandemic. The four dates that were higher than Thursday’s number took place all in a row in late August where the peak was 1,177 on Aug. 31. The previous spike was caused by the state adding hundreds of positive antigen tests on Aug. 27, skewing the totals.

However, the state’s seven-day average has been above 1,000 since Oct. 10.

Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were 530, down from Wednesday’s record number of 534. 530 still is the state’s second-highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

ICU patients went from 134 to 135 on Thursday and patients on ventilators increased as well, from 49 to 53, climbing for the fifth day in a row.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Of the new numbers of reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 127 of the positive cases were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected with the virus to 9,699. The number of positive cases in individuals who identify within the education occupation category is 106, bringing that total to 5,555.

Johnson County added 34 of its own new cases for a total of 5,703 and a seven-day average of 23. The county’s positivity rate is 15.45 percent over 24 hours.

Story County had 29 new cases, bringing the county total to 3,908. Its seven-day average is 21 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 17.9 percent.

In Black Hawk County, 48 new cases were added for a county total of 5,331 and a seven-day average of 46. Black Hawk’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 22.12 percent.

Locally, a couple of long-term care facilities continue to deal with virus outbreaks. Hiawatha Care Center added one new case for a total of 85 cases in the facility. It also had one new recovery for a total of 65 recovered.

Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion also added one new virus case for a total of six and also had one new recovery for a total of two recovered.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Bremer County and Good Shepherd Health Center in Cerro Gordo County were added back to the state outbreak list after previously being removed on June 12 and Sept. 1 respectively.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com