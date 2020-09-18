Iowa City medical marijuana dispensary confirmed

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Cannabis Company, which has a medical marijuana dispensary in Waterloo, accepted a state license to open a location in Iowa City, officials confirmed Friday.

The firm was one of two to be awarded licenses this week. The other, the Cannabis Patient Network in Council Bluffs, also accepted its license. The state announcement doesn’t say when the Iowa City dispensary would open or where in Iowa City it would be located.

The new licenses follow the March closures of dispensaries in Davenport and Council Bluffs. The state, which allows five licensed dispensaries, also has dispensaries in Sioux City and Windsor Heights.

Owners of the Iowa Cannabis Company operate several large recreational cannabis stores around Spokane, Wash. Those stores, Cannabis & Glass, sell 2,000 products, including edibles, beverages, vapor, pre-rolled cigarettes, tinctures and creams.

Aaron Boshart, director of operations for Iowa Cannabis, told The Gazette in December profits from the Washington state stores support the Waterloo dispensary.

“No dispensary in Iowa is seeing enough patients to keep them independently funded,” Boshart said at that time. He would not say in December whether his company planned to apply for additional dispensary licenses, saying the process was “highly competitive.”

Five other Iowa dispensary applications — including two for Cedar Rapids and two others for the Iowa City area — met the state’s minimum criteria to get a dispensary license, the Iowa Department of Public Health said in a news release Thursday.

Iowa’s medical marijuana program, which sells cream, capsules, vapor cartridges and tinctures, is more limited than programs in other states. Iowa patients with approved medical conditions and who are registered with the state can get products from approved dispensaries, with a limit of 4.5 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, per 90-day purchase in most cases.

