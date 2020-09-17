Government

Medical marijuana dispensary license approved for Coralville

If chosen firms don't accept license, state could choose among five other applicants

Cannabis plants grow inside the mother room at MedPharm Iowa in Des Moines on Tuesday, Jul. 24, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The
Cannabis plants grow inside the mother room at MedPharm Iowa in Des Moines on Tuesday, Jul. 24, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

A medical marijuana dispensary may open in Coralville, which would be the first in the Corridor.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday it plans to award two new medical marijuana dispensary licenses, one to the Iowa Cannabis Company East in Coralville and one to the Cannabis Patient Network in Council Bluffs.

The firms have until Friday to accept. Otherwise, the state could choose among five other applications -- including two for Cedar Rapids and two others for the Iowa City area -- that met the state’s minimum criteria.

The new licenses follow the March closures of dispensaries in Davenport and Council Bluffs. The state still has licensed dispensaries in Waterloo, Sioux City and Windsor Heights. Iowa law only allows five dispensary licenses.

There have been other setbacks for medical marijuana entrepreneurs in Iowa.

Iowa Relief, a medical marijuana manufacturer based in Cedar Rapids, closed earlier this year and turned in its license. It was one of two licensed manufacturers in Iowa. The other is MedPharm Iowa, based in Des Moines.

Iowa Relief, owned by New Jersey-based Acreage Holdings, produced medical marijuana capsules, topical ointments and tinctures for Iowa’s medical cannabidiol program for less than a year.

Companies interested in Iowa’s medical marijuana program have said it won’t take off until lawmakers allow higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the compound that produces a high feeling.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa House Democrats concerned Iowa won't meet coronavirus testing requirements for long-term care

Iowa Supreme Court lets rulings on absentee ballot requests stand

Half of Iowa state park beaches had swim warnings in 2020

Commission flags Greenfield with fundraising questions

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Collins Aerospace parent company Raytheon Technologies plans to cut more than 15,000 jobs

Collins Aerospace receives $103 million contract from U.S. Army

Virtual job fair offers connections during COVID-19: 3-6 p.m. Thursday

Chew on This: Greyhound Deli reopens in library; Red Clover Deli opens next to Boston's

Man arrested after stabbing woman at bus stop in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.