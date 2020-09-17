Medical marijuana dispensary license approved for Coralville

A medical marijuana dispensary may open in Coralville, which would be the first in the Corridor.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday it plans to award two new medical marijuana dispensary licenses, one to the Iowa Cannabis Company East in Coralville and one to the Cannabis Patient Network in Council Bluffs.

The firms have until Friday to accept. Otherwise, the state could choose among five other applications -- including two for Cedar Rapids and two others for the Iowa City area -- that met the state’s minimum criteria.

The new licenses follow the March closures of dispensaries in Davenport and Council Bluffs. The state still has licensed dispensaries in Waterloo, Sioux City and Windsor Heights. Iowa law only allows five dispensary licenses.

There have been other setbacks for medical marijuana entrepreneurs in Iowa.

Iowa Relief, a medical marijuana manufacturer based in Cedar Rapids, closed earlier this year and turned in its license. It was one of two licensed manufacturers in Iowa. The other is MedPharm Iowa, based in Des Moines.

Iowa Relief, owned by New Jersey-based Acreage Holdings, produced medical marijuana capsules, topical ointments and tinctures for Iowa’s medical cannabidiol program for less than a year.

Companies interested in Iowa’s medical marijuana program have said it won’t take off until lawmakers allow higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the compound that produces a high feeling.

