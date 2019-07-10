Iowa agrees to $115M increase in new Medicaid contracts

The companies that manage Iowa’s Medicaid program are receiving an 8.6 percent increase in state and federal dollars for next year, according to new contracts signed by the state.

Officials announced Wednesday the state has signed contracts with Amerigroup Iowa and Iowa Total Care, the two managed care organizations overseeing the program that provides health care for more than 600,000 Iowans, for fiscal 2020, which started July 1.

According to the new contracts, the insurers are receiving a $386 million total increase in capitation rates, including $115 million from the state.

That is an 8.6 percent total increase, and a 6.5 percent increase in state funding over fiscal 2019.

The rates were negotiated behind closed doors by company officials and the Iowa Department of Human Services. A summary on the contract states the fiscal year 2020 capitation rates — which are paid to the insurers on a per member per month basis — were “established and reviewed by an independent actuary.”

“Medicaid members and providers can be assured that both, Amerigroup and Iowa Total Care, are here to serve Iowans for the long term,” Iowa Medicaid Director Michael Randol said in a statement. “These new contracts demonstrate a commitment to those we serve including greater access to hepatitis C treatment and additional funding for the adult mental health and children’s mental health systems.”

In contract negotiations for fiscal year 2019, the State of Iowa agreed to an 8.4 percent increase in state and federal funding from the previous year, which amounted to $344.2 million, to Amerigroup and UnitedHealthcare. That included a $102.9 million in state funding, or a 7.5 percent increase from fiscal year 2018.

But despite the raise, UnitedHealthcare officials said the company lost millions of dollars since it joined Iowa’s Medicaid program.

The company — which covered the majority of Medicaid members at the time — announced in April 2019 it would exit the program at the end of June.

Iowa Total Care, a subsidiary of Centene and the latest insurer to join the program, took on coverage of Medicaid members on July 1.

Their departure makes UnitedHealthcare the second managed care organization to depart Iowa Medicaid since the program switched to managed care in 2016. AmeriHealth Caritas left the program at the end of November 2017.

CONTRACT DETAILS

Program and policy changes account for about $83 million of the rate increases, including funding for hepatitis C treatment for more Medicaid members, according to state officials.

Additional funding is being provided to federally-designated health care providers including Federally Qualified Health Clinics, Rural Health Clinics and Intermediate Care Facilities for the intellectually disabled. It’s a move that aligns provider rates “with the actual cost to serve Medicaid members with complex care needs,” according to a contract summary.

Adjustments also have been made to assessments for Long-Term Services and Supports members, or patients who require a higher level of care. Under the new contracts, managed care organizations must provide more timely notice to members of their assessment. Members must receive a copy of their assessment within three days, and are allowed to have other individuals of their choice present during the assessment.

Legislative requirements included in the new contract also includes an additional $12.8 million for mental health funding and $3.8 million to Critical Access Hospitals for additional reimbursement.

“With additional funding for nursing homes, mental health services, and health care providers, this agreement provides Iowans compassionate, integrated and coordinated health care options,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds in a statement. “The negotiated contract ensures greater health care access for those who need it and demands more accountability from the managed care organizations involved in the program.”

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen criticized the funding increase, calling the contracts “outrageous” and the Medicaid program “unsustainable, unaffordable and unpredictable.”

“Gov. Reynolds has once again agreed to give the (managed care organizations) the largest dollar increases for Medicaid in the last decade,” Petersen said in a statement, “ ... The big cheerleaders for privatized Medicaid — Gov. Reynolds and Republican legislators — cannot back up their claims that privatizing would save money and make people healthier. That’s because it hasn’t happened.”

