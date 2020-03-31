Grim projection shows over 700 Iowans will die from coronavirus by August

A new projection, from a study being cited by national health officials, shows 777 Iowans will die of COVID-19 through Aug. 4, with the peak of the outbreak hitting the state April 17.

This is according to state-specific estimates from the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation, a University of Washington program cited by White House coronavirus advisers this week as being in line with the Trump administration’s own predictions.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state reported a total of seven deaths so far related to the virus. While Iowa officials have provided the data points they look at in determining public policy, they have declined requests to provide projections of those indicators.

The public could get its first close look at the Trump administration’s own projections Tuesday at the daily briefing, the Associated Press reported. High numbers of potential deaths estimated under different models have focused Trump’s attention on calling for Americans to stay home for another month and avoid social contact.

Based on the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation’s numbers, Iowa has enough hospital beds available (4,297) for the estimated number of COVID-19 patients who would need hospitalization (2,344). But the number of intensive care unit beds in Iowa would be 108 short of the need.

Iowa has 283 invasive ventilators, but would need 292 at the peak of the outbreak, the institute estimates.

The projections, which can change daily, factor in state-mandated social distancing. However, the institute says in its Iowa estimates that the state hasn’t ordered the closures of schools and non-essential services, which is not accurate.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 15 closed schools for a month and most businesses also have now been closed.

The Gazette sent questions to the institute about what standards it is using to determine whether these state-mandated social distancing measures are being implemented, but the institute hasn’t yet responded. It’s unclear whether adjusting these factors in the model would change Iowa’s projected death totals.

Another set of projections, these from ProPublica based on Harvard Global Health Institute data, show the Cedar Rapids area would have enough hospital beds if only 20 percent of infected people need hospitalization and if those required hospitalizations are spread over at least 12 months.

If more than 20 percent of the positive population needs to be in a hospital bed or if those severe illnesses occur more rapidly, Cedar Rapids won’t have enough beds, ProPublica reports.

The worst-case scenario highlighted in the ProPublica projections shows if 60 percent of infected people need hospitalization within six months, Cedar Rapids will need three times as many hospital beds as it has available.

Iowa City has the same trends, but with more available beds. The worst case scenario for it has Iowa City needing 225 percent of the beds available.

ProPublica used data modeled by Dr. Ashish Jha and his team of Harvard researchers, the news outlet reported.

The projections were created using hospital bed figures from recent surveys conducted by the American Hospital Association and data compiled by the American Hospital Directory.

“The models assumed uniform infection rates over each time period with steady hospitalizations, and did not account for possible spikes or dips in new cases,” ProPublica explained. “Though in all likelihood infection rates will not be uniform, this model does not take into account the speed of spread for COVID-19.”

