Iowa Legislature recesses at least a month

DES MOINES — The Iowa General Assembly’s 2020 legislative session will be suspended at least 30 days following the announcement there is evidence of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the state, GOP leaders said Sunday in a joint statement.

Republicans who control the Legislature said the decision was made in consultation with the state Department of Public Health and Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office based on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about mass gatherings to protect vulnerable populations.

Reynolds, who met privately with legislative leaders to discuss the situation, supports the decision of GOP legislative leaders to temporarily halt the session, a governor’s spokesman said.

The decision to temporarily suspend this year’s session came one day after the Republican governor called on Iowans to take more aggressive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, now that the number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 18 and there is evidence of “community spread” of the outbreak.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, and House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said evidence of community spread likely would cause them to consider policy changes at the Capitol building to mitigate problems and concerns associated with the global pandemic.

The House and Senate will convene Monday at their regularly scheduled times to consider resolutions for continuity of government to ensure delivery of essential services to Iowans, the leaders said. Previously scheduled subcommittee and committee meetings have been canceled, and standing committees will be on call as needed.

The Capitol building will be open at 11 a.m. Monday, officials said, with entrances open on the south and west sides. Before entering the Statehouse, staff members and the public will be required to undergo a health screening administered by the state Health Department that included filling out a health questionnaire and a temperature reading.

All scheduled events, tours and receptions at the Capitol are canceled until further notice.

Members of the public over the age of 60 or with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease were encouraged to avoid the Capitol.

Republicans, who hold majorities of 32-18 in the Senate and 53-47 in the House, were preparing for this week’s second funnel deadline — a self-imposed hurdle for bills to clear one chamber and a committee of the other chamber to remain eligible for consideration.

Lawmakers still have to formulate a nearly $8 billion state budget for fiscal 2021, which begins July 1. Majority Republicans also were expected to approve a tax relief package and complete action on their remaining priorities before adjourning their election-year session.

The latest confirmed coronavirus case in Iowa was an elderly individual in Dallas County. The 17 previous Iowa cases were related to travel. The origins of this new case were yet unknown — thus termed “community spread.”

The news came shortly after Iowa’s court system and regents university system also escalated their responses to the virus spread.

Due to the detection of community spread, the governor and health officials issued new recommendations for individuals with underlying conditions, and said all Iowans should be prepared for cancellations and disruptions in routine activities.

State Auditor Rob Sand said effective Monday he was directing agency employees with identified risk factors for coronavirus or general health immunity concerns to work from home and he suspended office travel as precautions.

“This is not just about keeping our employees safe, but also about making sure we help keep others safe and don’t unwittingly spread the virus. That helps our public health system from getting overwhelmed, and helps our economy avoid the bigger hit,” Sand said. “If you think I am overreacting, I hope it turns out you are right. But I would rather myself be wrong than anyone in or out of our office become seriously ill because I did not act.”

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com