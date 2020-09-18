CORONAVIRUS

Gov. Reynolds extends bar closures in Johnson, Story counties

Businesses serving alcohol should remain closed until Sept. 27

Bar patrons wait in line in front of Bo James in Iowa City on the night of Saturday, August 22, 2020. Bars in Iowa remai
Bar patrons wait in line in front of Bo James in Iowa City on the night of Saturday, August 22, 2020. Bars in Iowa remain open as students return to Iowa City for the fall semester. (Nick Rohlman/Freelance)
Bars, breweries, nightclubs and other similar establishments in Johnson and Story counties — the locations of Iowa’s two largest universities — will remain closed another two weeks to address the continuing high number of COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an extension to her public health emergency proclamation that closed businesses serving alcohol in those two counties, ordering them to remain shuttered until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27.

The order for Story and Johnson — home to Iowa State University and the University of Iowa, respectively — initially was set to end Sunday.

The order, first issued late last month, affects bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, nightclubs, country clubs or other social or fraternal clubs, including wedding reception venues.

But while their buildings must stay closed to the public, the establishments are permitted to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off premises.

Restaurants in the affected counties are allowed to remain open, but must stop serving alcoholic beverages at 10 p.m.

In previous public statements, Reynolds said the move was necessary to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus among people in the 19- to 24-year-old age range. As in-person classes resumed in college towns, students have crowded into bars with very little masking and social distancing.

The initial emergency proclamation closed businesses in six counties, but new orders from Reynolds earlier this week allowed establishments in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties to reopen beginning Wednesday.

The new proclamation also extends other public health measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 at businesses until Oct. 18. Under these rules, bars and restaurants must continue to ensure six feet of distancing between patrons and to limit congregating.

Gyms, casinos, salons, theaters and other businesses are required to continue meeting hygiene, social distancing and other public health measures under Reynolds’ orders.

Reynolds indicated this week her administration plans to take a more targeted approach to enforcement against “bad-actor” businesses violating these COVID-19 restrictions rather than issue countywide orders.

“I’m trying to protect the health and safety of Iowans. I’m trying to protect the livelihoods of Iowans,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her weekly news conference.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

