Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa

Officials have confirmed eight positive cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Iowa on Monday evening.

Five more Iowans have tested positive for the respiratory virus that has infected thousands across the country in addition to the three Johnson County residents that were confirmed by state officials on Sunday evening.

Among those positive results is a Pottawattamie County who recently traveled to California, county officials confirmed to The Gazette.

The adult female, who is between the ages of 41-60, is now self-isolating at home.

Matt Wyant, Pottawattamie County’s director of planning and development, said the individual went to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday feeling symptoms.

Public health officials began investigation into whether the individual could have infected others on Saturday, Wyant said. However, he couldn’t say whether there had been indications of other cases in the area.

According to an Omaha World-Herald report, the individual was an employee at a Panera Bread in Council Bluffs. That location was closed over the weekend and on Monday for a deep cleaning, the report stated.

On Sunday, state officials confirmed that three Johnson County residents who traveled through Egypt on a cruise tested positive for the respiratory virus this week. Those individuals, who are now isolating themselves at home, returned to the state from their trip on March 3.

The infected individuals are described as one middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60 years old and two older adults, between 61 and 80 years. Officials said two had underlying health conditions and the other did not.

Sometime after their return, state officials said all three individuals sought medical care after feeling ill and were sent home with mild symptoms.

But beyond that, no more details have emerged on these individuals or any potential interactions with others.

The Iowa Department of Public Health cannot confirm if the passengers traveled through the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids on their return trip home, a spokeswoman for the airport said in a press release.

The Eastern Iowa Airport “can confirm that, to date, no local airline staff have been notified by any public health agency regarding additional follow-up related to the three individuals,” said Eastern Iowa Airport Spokeswoman Pam Hinman.

Airport officials have recently purchased two electrostatic sprayers, which spray electrically charged particles and is “effective against many microorganisms we deal with on a daily basis,” Hinman said in a news release Monday.

Hinman also noted the airport has increaed “the frequency and intensity” of efforts to disinfect restrooms, public areas and other high-touch items such as handrails and elevator buttons.

Airlines have their own established protocals for cleaning aircraft after each flight.

The 2019 novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China. It has since infected more than 113,000 individuals and been linked to nearly 4,000 deaths worldwid as of Monday.

The United States have reported more than 600 individuals have been infected and about 20 individuals have died, according to a database from Johns Hopkins University.

Recommendations from state and federal public health agencies to prevent a COVID-19 infection continue to be the same recommendations for influenza and other respiratory virus.

Iowans are asked to wash their hands frequently with soap, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer and cover coughs and sneezes into the crook of their arm. Officials also emphasize the importance of staying home when you don’t feel well.

