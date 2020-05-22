First Iowa child diagnosed with rare disease linked to coronavirus released from hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS — The first child in Iowa to be diagnosed with the rare inflammatory syndrome linked to coronavirus infection has been released from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital this week.

Fortune Djagni, an 8-year-old Cedar Rapids resident, was released on Friday afternoon after a 9-day inpatient stay battling multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents.

The rare, yet serious, post-viral inflammatory condition affects patients’ hearts and other organs and appears in children after an infection from the novel coronavirus. The condition often requires intensive care and can be life-threatening.

UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids announced this week they were caring for Fortune and another young Iowan with this condition, making them the first two cases reported in the state.

So far, they remain the only cases in Iowa, state public health officials confirmed on Friday.

However, because this condition first appears a month or more after a COVID-19 infection, a St. Luke’s physician who cared for these patients warned more cases could appear in the coming week. He urged parents to be aware of their children’s’ health — especially if they could have been exposed.

“Be aware, be alert, but do not panic,” said Dr. Dilli Bhurtel, a pediatric cardiologist at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Health care providers were first alerted to this syndrome by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 14 after doctors in the United Kingdom reported dozens of cases among children between 4-6 weeks after they are sickened with COVID-19.

The second pediatric patient with this condition, who was admitted to the hospital shortly after Fortune, was released from St. Luke’s earlier this week, officials there said.

Fortune was admitted to the hospital on May 13, the day before the CDC issued the briefing.

Bhurtel theorized that Cedar Rapids saw the state’s first cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children because Linn County was the first county hit by the novel coronavirus when it was first identified in Iowa back in March.

Fortune first began exhibiting his illness on May 9, said Kokou Djagni, Fortune’s father. A usually happy and playful child, Fortune woke up lethargic and refused his breakfast. A low grade fever began the next day that soon turned into a high temperature, along with red eyes and diarrhea.

By the time Fortune arrived at the emergency room, Bhurtel said he was very sick. He had low blood pressure and his heart wasn’t working as well as it should have been.

“The first day, I knew it was very serious,” said 44-year-old Djagni, an immigrant from Togo. “That concerned me a lot, but as a man of faith, it’s out of my power whether I lose him. So I kept my faith.”

St. Luke’s clinicians were able to recognize the condition in Fortune quickly because they were aware enough of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MISC, to look for it in their patients, Bhurtel said.

Bhurtel, who had received part of his medical training in New York City, was in contact with colleagues who were caring for some of the first cases of the condition in the nation. The New York State Health Department reported last week at least three children had died and more than 100 cases were being monitored in their state.

“We were keeping an eye out for this,” Bhurtel said.

So when Fortune first arrived at St. Luke’s emergency room, Bhurtel said he met every single criteria for the condition that his fellow doctors in New York were telling him to watch for. Fortune’s antibody test confirmed their suspicions and he was admitted into the hospital.

Though they never tested positive for COVID-19, Fortune’s family believes they fell ill with COVID-19 in mid-March.

Madoe Agbodan, Djagni’s wife and Fortune’s mother who works at Walmart, was the first to feel symptoms. A few days later, Djagni, owner of a small global importing business based in Cedar Rapids, started experiencing a loss of taste and smell.

Late that month, about a week later, Fortune had a fever for one day, but otherwise had no other symptoms.

It wasn’t until after their illness passed that they realized it could have been COVID-19. However, when Djagni and Agbodan were tested, the results came back negative.

But now, Djagni said their family was thankful Fortune is back home, especially Fortune’s 10-year-old brother Ouriel.

Djagni said his family took the pandemic seriously when the novel coronavirus was spreading across Iowa, but after Fortune’s illness, Djagni said he plans to emphasize to others the seriousness of the virus.

Especially as officials are reopening more parts of the state in the coming days, he said it’s important to remember that “we have lost people in our community.”

“There are those who still doubt whether all this is real, but it is real,” he said. “The coronavirus is out there and it’s not pleasant. It’s terrible and horrible.”

Bhurtel said parents concerned their children may have this condition should contact their doctor immediately. However, he said while it’s important to be mindful of the possibility, parents should not panic because it still is a rare condition.

He emphasized the importance of continuing social distancing measures and other steps to avoid infection, such as washing hands frequently.

“Because that’s the one thing we do know, and it’s if we didn’t get this virus, this post-infection process won’t happen,” Bhurtel said.

Symptoms of multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents include:

• Persistent fever

• Conjunctivitis, or pink eye

• Rash

• Enlarged lymph nodes

• Swollen hands or feet

• Abdominal pain without explanation

• Vomiting and/or diarrhea.

