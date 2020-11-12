Cedar Rapids hospitals suspend elective procedures

CEDAR RAPIDS — In light of the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, both Cedar Rapids hospitals will reduce certain elective procedures in the immediate future to preserve their staff capacity.

Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital jointly announced Thursday officials have begun reducing surgical cases that require a hospital stay, a measure that will remain in place until Nov. 20.

In addition, providers will not schedule elective procedures that require an overnight, postoperative bed in the immediate future.

The measure is part of an effort “to preserve staffing needs as local hospitals address the surge of COVID-19 admissions.”

In recent weeks, hospital officials have expressed confidence that they have adequate bed capacity and supply levels to meet the demand. However, many have voiced concern about their staff’s ability to meet the needs of all patients in hospital, including those not infected by COVID-19.

Officials did not say how many surgeries or procedures will be rescheduled in light of this measure. Patients affected by this change will be contacted by their surgeon, according to the announcement.

“This joint approach is in place to ensure that the hospitals can maintain sufficient bed, staffing and PPE capacity, which is necessary to ensure the community has adequate resources to care for all patients,” officials stated in a news release.

UnityPoint Health-Waterloo is also suspending elective surgeries that require an inpatient bed until Nov. 27.

Cedar Rapids hospitals will use criteria from the American College of Surgeons to assess specific surgical cases and to prioritize those procedures that are urgent or an emergency.

Officials also emphasized hospitals are continuing to accept and treat patients, and urges individuals to seek out care if they have a medical emergency.

Walk-in clinics and primary care offices are also open and continue to provide non-urgent medical care.

