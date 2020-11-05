IOWA CITY — On a day when the state shattered its record for new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours — reporting 4,706 as of 11 a.m. Thursday and a highest-ever 44 percent positivity rate — University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran reassured the public his campus is ready for a surge.

But changes are coming.

Stressing UIHC is “built for this,” Gunasekaran said the system is taking operational mitigation measures — like reassigning workers, modifying staff quarantine processes, and decreasing clinical volumes “as needed.”

UI Health Care also is upping safety precautions aimed at protecting workers and patients, including more visitor restrictions to reduce the number of people in its facilities. It’s also expanding work-from-home guidelines for non-clinical front-line staff.

The changes, which will be detailed further in the coming days, will be in place no later than Nov. 16 and continue through Jan. 3.

“All of these changes are designed to keep our services available to all Iowans who need us,” Gunasekaran said. “It is not good when people put off the care they need, and we are being intentional about our changes to ensure we can continue to serve the entire state even during this surge.”

Patients, therefore, are encouraged to keep appointments, “as the added capacity and staff reassignments are designed to keep as many UI Health Care services open as staffing allows.”

“We’re taking action now because this is a critical moment in the pandemic,” Gunasekaran said. “If COVID numbers in the state continue to rise unchecked, these may be only the first of many difficult decisions we will need to make over the coming weeks.”

Stressing the state’s largest health care system and only academic medical center remains “open, safe and able to care for as many patients as possible in response to the continued increasing rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the state,” Gunasekaran said UI Health Care is taking the following steps:

— Adding intensive care unit beds to accommodate statewide transfers.

— Availing more services for local COVID-19 testing.

— Expanding staffing resources to respond to record numbers of patient calls.

Telephone and video influenzalike illness screening calls reached 665 on Wednesday, and actual visits to its influenzalike illness clinic soared to 1,089.

UIHC is reporting 39 adult COVID-19 patients and no pediatric patients. An additional 27 UIHC employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 801.

“As a hospital that serves patients from all 99 counties in Iowa, we play a critical role in responding to the pandemic,” Gunasekaran said. “Hospitals across Iowa are stretched thin and need our support in caring for patients with complex care needs, and we are committed to being there for them.”

With that, he urged Iowans to “take immediate action to slow the transmission of COVID as we enter the cold weather season of influenza and respiratory illness.”

Gunasekaran reiterated families need to make the tough decision not to gather for the coming holidays. And, more generally, he urged Iowans to:

— Avoid crowded, enclosed public spaces when possible.

— Wear face coverings when outside the home.

— Practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet.

— Wash hands and use sanitizer often.

— Avoid touching your face.

— If you must gather, do so in small groups, preferably outdoors.

In addition to Iowa’s record-breaking new case counts Thursday, it reported 20 news deaths.

Linn County added a record 390 new cases, for a 42 percent positivity rate; Johnson, home to UI, added 132 new cases for 37 percent positivity; Story, home to Iowa State University, added 109 new cases, for a 43 percent positivity; and Black Hawk, home to University of Northern Iowa, added a record 240 new cases, for 54 percent positivity.

The state also added 146 new cases related to the education occupation and 490 new cases among youths up to 17 years old.

