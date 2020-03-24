CORONAVIRUS

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Tuesday, March 24

01:30PM | Tue, March 24, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA, on
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA, on Monday, March 23, 2020. Gov. Reynolds announced that small businesses can now apply for up to $25,000 in state grants, serving as a "stop gap" to preserve liquidity. The state now has 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Earlier today, the governor’s office announced 19 additional coronavirus cases for a total of 124 positive cases in the state. There have been a total of 2,315 negative tests to date.

