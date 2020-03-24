19 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa

Nineteen new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Iowa, state officials said Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed cases in Iowa to 124 in 30 different counties, according to state data.

More than 2,400 tests have been conducted at the state hygienic lab or at private labs since they started reporting, state officials said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to provide another update on the state’s response to the coronavirus at her daily news conference, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 19 individuals include:

Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult

Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)

Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)