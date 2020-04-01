CORONAVIRUS

Two more coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa

Line chart of coronavirus cases in Iowa as of April 1, 2020
Line chart of coronavirus cases in Iowa as of April 1, 2020
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:31AM | Wed, April 01, 2020

Two more coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa

11:01AM | Wed, April 01, 2020

Donald Trump approval numbers up, but trails Joe Biden in head-to-head ...

10:18AM | Wed, April 01, 2020

Have coronavirus and can't smell? Harvard scientists explain why ...

09:52AM | Wed, April 01, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 1: Mission Creek musicians ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Two more novel coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Iowa, the state announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to nine virus-related deaths.

The two individuals whose deaths were confirmed Wednesday were both 81 years or older, one in Polk County and the other in Washington County.

The state reported 52 newly confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday. Iowa has had 549 total positive cases since the virus first was confirmed here in early March.

According to IDPH, There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

A total of 63 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms.

Linn County continued to lead all 99 Iowa counties on Tuesday with 94 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 81 and Johnson County with 76. A total of 59 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case.

A total of 287 women and 262 men have tested positive, with the 41-60 age range the highest with 195 cases, followed by Iowans in the 61 to 80 range with 167 cases, younger Iowans in the 18-40 range with 147 positive results, another 33 over the age of 80 and seven below the age of 18, according to IDPH figures.

Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to give the latest update on the state’s response to the coronavirus during her daily news briefing at 2:30 p.m. today from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Also Wednesday, the state corrections department said, in an effort to contribute to the state’s coronavirus response, inmates have produced:

** 2,400 gallons of hand sanitizer, and in future weeks should be able to produce 4,500 gallons per week

** more than 2,200 patient gowns

** more than 1,600 face shields and more than 1,000 masks.

According to the state public health department, the locations and age ranges of the 52 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa include:

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)

• Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Virtual Job Fair April 9th

Job search from home! Live chat with multiple local employers and explore job opportunities at our Virtual Job Fair, April 9th from 2-6 p.m.

Register Today
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Note: Upon further case investigation, a positive case identified as a Washington County resident was determined to be a resident of Keokuk County. Maps at the IDPH website and coronavirus.iowa.gov will be updated to reflect the new information.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:00AM | Wed, April 01, 2020

Grinnell poll: Americans confident of surviving COVID-19 crisis

01:52AM | Wed, April 01, 2020

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, April 1

09:49PM | Tue, March 31, 2020

IPERS trust fund buffeted by volatile investment market
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
emurphy

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Donald Trump approval numbers up, but trails Joe Biden in head-to-head matchup

Have coronavirus and can't smell? Harvard scientists explain why

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 1: Mission Creek musicians and authors start online productions today

Grinnell poll: Americans confident of surviving COVID-19 crisis

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Coronavirus death toll up to 7 in Iowa

Grim projection shows over 700 Iowans will die from coronavirus by August

United Technologies, Raytheon to close Friday on $135 billion merger

Looking for good during a very bad time

Time Machine: A Avenue viaduct

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.