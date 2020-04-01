Two more coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa

Two more novel coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Iowa, the state announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to nine virus-related deaths.

The two individuals whose deaths were confirmed Wednesday were both 81 years or older, one in Polk County and the other in Washington County.

The state reported 52 newly confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday. Iowa has had 549 total positive cases since the virus first was confirmed here in early March.

According to IDPH, There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

A total of 63 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms.

Linn County continued to lead all 99 Iowa counties on Tuesday with 94 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 81 and Johnson County with 76. A total of 59 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case.

A total of 287 women and 262 men have tested positive, with the 41-60 age range the highest with 195 cases, followed by Iowans in the 61 to 80 range with 167 cases, younger Iowans in the 18-40 range with 147 positive results, another 33 over the age of 80 and seven below the age of 18, according to IDPH figures.

Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to give the latest update on the state’s response to the coronavirus during her daily news briefing at 2:30 p.m. today from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Also Wednesday, the state corrections department said, in an effort to contribute to the state’s coronavirus response, inmates have produced:

** 2,400 gallons of hand sanitizer, and in future weeks should be able to produce 4,500 gallons per week

** more than 2,200 patient gowns

** more than 1,600 face shields and more than 1,000 masks.

According to the state public health department, the locations and age ranges of the 52 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa include:

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)

• Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Note: Upon further case investigation, a positive case identified as a Washington County resident was determined to be a resident of Keokuk County. Maps at the IDPH website and coronavirus.iowa.gov will be updated to reflect the new information.