20,000 could get refunds from traffic-camera tickets in Cedar Rapids settlement

CEDAR RAPIDS — Some 20,090 people cited for speeding or running red lights in Cedar Rapids could be eligible for refunds under terms of a class-action lawsuit settlement filed on Monday.

The settlement, which is pending judicial review, wipes away $17 million in revenue the city of Cedar Rapids had been trying to collect from unpaid automated traffic camera tickets. The city’s automated traffic camera program, which includes cameras in nine locations, including four on Interstate 380, is unaffected by the settlement.

The lawsuit led by WHO Radio talk show host Simon Conway and nine others vs. the city of Cedar Rapids and its collection agency, Municipal Collections of America, stems from a ridiculed 2017 collection initiative, in which the city sent out 221,000 notices attempting to collected $17.3 million in unpaid citations dating back to 2010.

The city must refund $2.9 million for tickets paid between March 2010 and Aug. 31, 2018. This amount includes a cap of 25 percent or $733,007 for attorney fees. The value of the waived debt is around $14 million from 177,000 tickets that remained uncollected, the city had previously said.

The city said it had begun setting aside collections after the lawsuit was filed in January 2018 and will used that money to cover the refunds.

Class members would be eligible for up to $599 minus the 25 percent for attorney fees. Traffic camera tickets start at $75, but some class members had multiple tickets. The exact amount class members could expect is not spelled out in the settlement.

Those eligible for refunds would be contacted directly by a third party vendor, First Class, Inc., hired by the city. The timing of notification remains up in the air pending court approval, a fairness hearing, and potential appeals.

After the settlement becomes effective, the city would have 10 days to issue checks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The lawsuit contended the collection initiative exceeded the statute of limitations and improperly assessed 25% late fees for those who did not respond within 45 days of receiving the notice.

While the settlement acknowledges no fault by any party, the city of Cedar Rapids appears to concede on these two points by waiving the remaining uncollected debt and offering refunds to anyone who paid a late fee.

For those who still did not pay, the city sent the debt to the Iowa Department of Administrative Services’ offset program, in which residents state income tax returns were withheld to settle the debt.

The lawsuit challenged use of the offset program, but the settlement did not directly address this, and Cedar Rapids officials say while they are not currently using the offset program, they reserve the right to do so in the future.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com