Scott Marler named new Department of Transportation director

A 22-year employee of the Iowa Department of Transportation will serve as the agency’s director.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday appointed Scott Marler, director of the Operations Division at the IDOT, as the new director. Marler’s appointment is effective immediately.

The director role has been filed for the past month by Stuart Anderson, who will return to his duties as director of the department of Transportation’s Planning, Programming and Modal Division.

According to the news release announcing the appointment, Marler’s career with the Iowa DOT includes experience in traffic operations, highway project management, regulatory compliance and the natural environment.

He also served on a national technical committee for the Army Corps of Engineers, an expert panel for the Transportation Research Board and a course development committee for the National Highway Institute.

“Scott will do an outstanding job leading the Iowa Department of Transportation because of his depth of experience and effective management style,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“Iowa DOT plays an instrumental role in the safe transportation of goods, services, and people across our state and we know he will do an incredible job.”

Former director Mark Lowe, who previously served as the department’s general counsel, resigned from the position in December at Reynolds’ request. In an email announcing Lowe’s departure, spokesman Pat Garrett said Reynolds “decided to seek a change in leadership as she continues to build her administration.”

The governor’s office did not give a reason for Lowe’s departure. Lowe had been appointed interim director in November 2016 by then-Gov. Terry Branstad following the resignation of Paul Trombino.

Reynolds appointed Lowe as the permanent director in May 2017.

