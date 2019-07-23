Proposed waste collection changes evokes 'livid' response from Iowa City neighborhood residents

IOWA CITY — Residents of an Iowa City neighborhood are “livid” over the city’s proposal to issue trash carts and require curbside pick up, a departure from a decades old policy.

On July 1, a letter went out to households in the Peninsula neighborhood informing them that waste carts would be issued to 115 households and that the city would be switching to curbside waste and recycling pick up for those residences. The neighborhood was designed with garages facing narrow alleys where waste has been put out for pick up in accordance with a development agreement put in place in the early 2000s.

However, that has made waste pick up difficult for city workers, said Jennifer Jordan, Resource Management Superintendent for Iowa City.

“The issue was that while the neighborhood is beautifully designed, it makes for a really challenging collection because of the size of the trucks,” Jordan said.

Because the city’s collection trucks are too big to navigate the narrow alleys, city workers are forced to remove garbage from 35-gallon trash containers by hand. The trash is deposited into a “glorified pickup truck” small enough to service the alleys, Jordan said.

“The staff is throwing that all by hand,” she said. “It’s inefficient. It makes for an unsightly mess.”

Residents affected by the proposed changes to waste collection have not taken them lightly. In a letter to Iowa City manager Geoff Fruin, Peninsula Neighborhood Homeowners Association President Adam Pretorius said the HOA board received “dozens of livid responses” from residents impacted by the shift in policy.

“This change in procedure will create a number of unintended burdens and problems for residents, which may not be immediately apparent to persons living outside the neighborhood,” Pretorius wrote.

In an interview, Pretorius — who lives in a residence not impacted by the potential collection change — said because of how the alleys and homes are designed, some residents will have to move their waste carts down the alley, around the corner and back up the street to place it in front of their homes. In some cases, that means pulling the carts uphill, Pretorius said. One resident would be required to move their cart 646 feet to put it in front of their home.

“There were concerns for logistics, for convenience and from a health standpoint,” Pretorius said. “We believe there are other solutions we can explore.”

Pretorius said the most expensive option would simply be for the city to purchase a smaller collection truck that could maneuver in the narrow alleys. Other potential solutions include creating a common pick up locations for residents or widening the alleys, he said.

As the neighborhood is already a variance from many city codes, the most extreme solution would be to be a complete variance from the city and rely on a private collection agency for waste pickup. Buildings with five or more units in the neighborhood are already served by a private company.

“That would be our last alternative,” he said. “That’s not what we’re in favor of.”

Jordan said citywide there are about 200 homes not currently using the standard waste carts and recently 20-25 homes have transitioned to carts. There are also about 40 homes around the perimeter of the Peninsula neighborhood that have carts and are picked up with regular service trucks.

“We’re trying to get as many customers as we can” using carts, Jordan said. “Most of those folks have had carts for well over a decade.”

In response to the pushback from the neighborhood, the city has hit pause on delivering carts for now. City staff are set to meet with Peninsula representatives Wednesday to discuss potential options.

Jordan said the preferred option is still to go forward with issuing carts, but added they’ll go into Wednesday’s meeting with an open mind.

Pretorius — who said the neighborhood has enjoyed a successful partnership with the community — is also looking forward to a mutually beneficial way to address the issue.

“We look forward to working with the city to develop a solution that works for everyone,” he wrote in his letter to Fruin.

