State to reissue application for new medical marijuana dispensaries

After an evolving landscape has shifted Iowa’s medical marijuana program, the state plans to reissue applications for dispensary licenses.

New legislation and the closure of a licensed medical cannabidiol manufacturer led the Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday to rescind a request-for-proposal for two licensed medical cannabidiol dispensaries, vacancies that were created after the closure of dispensaries in Davenport and Council Bluffs earlier this year.

State officials plan to reissue the application in the next few days, said Owen Parker, program manager at the Office of Medical Cannabidiol within the Department of Public Health.

The decision was made by the state agency because Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol program has “materially changed” the program since the RFP first was announced.

“The previous RFP in some ways, it was an old program,” Parker said. “We want licensees to be familiar with the new program.”

Among its proposals, House File 2589 — which passed the House in March — would expand the number of conditions eligible for medical cannabidiol including for those Iowans grappling with PTSD and chronic pain.

If signed into law, the legislation would also establish a cap of 4.5 grams of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, over 90 days — replacing the state’s current cap of 3 percent THC.

Eighteen pre-applications were filed for the two vacant slots for medical cannabidiol dispensaries, including two from companies competing to open a dispensary in Coralville. City officials issued letters of support for both applications from Des Moines-based MedPharm Iowa and Waterloo-based Iowa Cannabis Co.

However, state officials expect reissuing the dispensary applications will draw more interested parties after one of the state’s two medical marijuana manufacturers recently relinquished its license, Parker said.

Iowa Relief, owned by New York-based Acreage Holdings, recently told state officials it does not plan to renew its license with the state medical cannabidiol program.

Acreage Holdings had halted wholesale operations at its Cedar Rapids-based cannabis cultivation and processing plant in early April. The company had produced medical marijuana capsules, topical ointments and tinctures for thousands of Iowans registered for state’s program for less than a year.

Iowa Relief, which was awarded its license in June 2018, constructed a 5,000-square-foot facility in southwest Cedar Rapids last year.

Parker said officials still are determining when applications for a new medical marijuana manufacturer will open, but plan to release details in the near future.

Cedar Rapids City Council member Dale Todd, who has a son with a rare form of epilepsy, expressed his disappointment at Iowa Relief’s closure. However, he said it was “no surprise” given the way the state program was established.

“Draconian parameters that were set on the industry’s ability to market and sell medical cannabis resulted in the demise of this business,” Todd said. “The limited market prevented the industry from developing a sustainable business model, and everybody seemed to know that this would be the case. It’s like watching a ship sink slowly.

“Regretfully it’ll be the people in this region who looked at it for the medical benefits it provided that will suffer the most.”

MedPharm, which currently holds a medical cannabidiol manufacturing license, does not plan to apply for the second license, said Lucas Nelson, the company’s general manager.

Nelson welcomes a second manufacturer in Iowa. That, along with the new legislation now making its way to the Senate, will help move the state’s medical cannabidiol program forward, he said.

