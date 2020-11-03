ELECTION 2020

Louie Zumbach wins seat for Linn supervisor

Winner represents District 3 on three-member board

John Stuelke
John Stuelke
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Louie Zumbach has won the open District 3 seat on the Linn County Board of Supervisors over Democratic Central City Council member John Stuelke.

That seat on the three-member board currently is held by Democrat Brent Oleson, who is retiring.

The District 3 seat represents Marion, Ely, Lisbon, Mount Vernon, Springville, Bertram, Waubeek, Whittier, Prairieburg, Coggon, Central City, Alburnett, Center Point, Walker, Troy Mills, Fairfax and Walford as well as most of the unincorporated rural area of Linn County.

Zumbach has represented District 95 in the Iowa House since being elected in 2016. The farmer and small-business owner is from Coggon.

Zumbach said that after “surviving two terms in the Legislature,” he realized that the issues he most cared about were affected by local governments and state lawmakers. He has been involved with Linn County Extension, the Linn County Fair and Linn County Planning and Zoning as well as being elected assistant majority leader during his time as a legislator.

Stuelke is a City Council member and former mayor of Center Point. He has served there on the council for 22 years and was a mayor for four years there.

This summer, the 59-year-old council member retired after 38 years with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. He served as chief deputy during his final 11 years.

Stuelke received his bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University after graduation from Marion High School.

The new four-year term for the District 3 seat begins Jan. 4.

The current holder of the seat, Oleson, announced his retirement from the Board of Supervisors back in August.

Oleson, who has held the seat since first being elected in 2008, decided not to run for reelection, saying he wanted to pursue other opportunities and spend time with his family — both his children are in high school.

The District 3 winner will join Democrats Stacey Walker and Ben Rogers on the board.

The supervisors currently earn $115,726 a year, after approving a pay raise early last year.

The board decreased from five to three members in 2016 after residents voted to reduce the number — partly in dissatisfaction over supervisors increasing their pay to over six figures.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

