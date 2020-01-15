IOWA LEGISLATURE

Life sentence should mean for life, Iowa lawmaker says

Davenport senator seeks to close loophole in Iowa law

/
IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

06:10PM | Wed, January 15, 2020

Bill seeks to get 'left-lane campers' on Iowa roadways to pull into the slower l ...

05:33PM | Wed, January 15, 2020

Life sentence should mean for life, Iowa lawmaker says

07:42PM | Tue, January 14, 2020

Fact checking Gov. Kim Reynolds: We grade her claims on taxes, spending, educati ...

07:40PM | Tue, January 14, 2020

Raise sales tax, cut income and property taxes, Gov. Kim Reynolds says

09:03PM | Mon, January 13, 2020

No regrets yet as Linda Upmeyer steps down as Iowa House speaker

06:12PM | Mon, January 13, 2020

Sen. Grassley proud - and surprised - by grandson's political ascent ...
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles

DES MOINES — A state senator wants to make sure Iowa’s law requiring mandatory life prison sentences for Class A felony convictions doesn’t have any escape clause for inmates who may encounter future medical problems.

Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, has offered legislation defining a life prison sentence “for purposes of a Class A felony” as pertaining to a defendant’s “natural life,” regardless of any life-sustaining procedures that may be used during his or her sentence.

Senate File 2007, Smith said, is in response to a situation that arose last year when an inmate convicted of murder and serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary brought legal action, arguing his prison term was fulfilled when he briefly died during a medical emergency and his heart was restarted five times at a hospital in 2015.

Benjamin Schreiber — a man who was found guilty of first-degree murder in 1997 in Wapello County and sentenced to life without parole — was hospitalized in March 2015 after large kidney stones caused him to develop septic poisoning, according to court records.

Although Schreiber had signed a “do not resuscitate” agreement, doctors took steps to save his life by administering resuscitation fluids through an IV after he arrived unconscious at a hospital. He underwent surgery to fix the damage done by the kidney stones.

He claimed in the lawsuit he should be released from prison because his life sentence was fulfilled because he momentarily had died at the hospital.

His legal argument was rejected at the district and appeal levels.

But Smith said Wednesday the case points up a potential — albeit unusual — loophole in Iowa law that he would like to see addressed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“It was fascinating that someone would think that they could get out of their life sentence for what happened,” said Smith, who applauded Iowa courts for “ruling the correct way.”

“But now,” he added, “I want to just be crystal clear and put it in code.

“Any common-sense person out there would say no matter if you’re resuscitated or not, you should have to finish your life sentence on this. And so we’re just going to go in and make it crystal clear on that,” Smith said. “You don’t know 10, 20, 100 years from now what might be out there medically, so let’s just go in here and make sure that it’s done correctly.”

Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he wanted time to study the issue but added “I’m certainly open-minded to have a conversation” with committee members about the issue.

“My initial reaction is that a life sentence is a life sentence, regardless if you’re in the hospital or whatever happens,” Zaun noted. “I will definitely take a serious look at that.”

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

MORE IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES ...

Bill seeks to get 'left-lane campers' on Iowa roadways to pull into the slower lane

Fact checking Gov. Kim Reynolds: We grade her claims on taxes, spending, education in Iowa's Condition of the State

Raise sales tax, cut income and property taxes, Gov. Kim Reynolds says

No regrets yet as Linda Upmeyer steps down as Iowa House speaker

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa Athletics eyes HawkVision expansion, connection to Xtream Arena

$225 million casino project proposed for Des Moines airport

Head-on collision kills one in rural Benton County

Hearing in Michelle Martinko murder case to focus on Jerry Burns' 'deviant' computer activity

Judge reluctantly affirms punishment he believes to be inadequate for Board of Regents bargaining tactics

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.