News

Iowa inmate says his brief death should end his life sentence. Court says no way.

State Appeals Court rules against inmate who says he died and was revived during a medical emergency

Associated Press

DES MOINES — The Iowa Appeals Court has ruled against a convicted killer who says he “died” during a medical emergency and thus fulfilled his life sentence.

Wapello County court records say Benjamin Schreiber has been serving the life term since being convicted in 1997 of beating a man to death.

Schreiber says his heart stopped five times on March 30, 2015, at a hospital where he’d been taken from the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

Schreiber filed for release in April 2018, saying that because he momentarily died before being resuscitated at the hospital, he should be freed.

A district judge found little merit in Schreiber’s argument, saying Schreiber’s filing confirmed that he was still among the living.

The appeals court affirmed that ruling Wednesday, saying: “Schreiber is either alive, in which case he must remain in prison, or he is dead, in which case this appeal is moot.”

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Jailed Cedar Rapids man faces additional sex abuse charges

Feds want cash, cars, and more from Cedar Rapids marijuana trafficker

Coe College can't count Grant Wood art toward endowment, shrinking it by $5.4 million

General Mills workers to vote Thursday on contract

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Navy vets, twin sisters from Cedar Rapids experience 'awesome' honor

Is this heaven? Maybe, once MLB finishes Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville

Fearing hate crimes, Cedar Rapids religious centers step up security

University of Iowa professor generates millions by taking a semester off

Holiday classic 'White Christmas' coming to Des Moines Civic Center

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.