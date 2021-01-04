Johnson County Supervisors select new chair, vice chair

IOWA CITY — The Johnson County Board of Supervisors has a new chair and vice chair for 2021.

During their organizational meeting, the board unanimously selected Supervisor Pat Heiden as chair for this year and Royceann Porter for vice chair.

Heiden was elected to the board in 2018 and served as vice chair in 2020. She retired from Oaknoll Retirement Residence in 2016 after 22 years as executive director.

Porter has also served on the board since 2018 and won re-election in 2020. She is a longtime community leader who has served on the Iowa City Community Police Review Board and was recently appointed to Iowa City’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The chair and vice chair positions last for one year.

