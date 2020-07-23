IOWA CITY — The Johnson County Board of Supervisors was forced Wednesday to contend with limitations in its authority to respond to two public safety issues.

First, Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness verified during Thursday’s formal meeting that a proposed countywide mandate requiring the use of masks and face coverings in public would have no teeth.

“It’s basically unenforceable,” Lyness said of the resolution.

While Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a mandate requiring masks in public — with some exceptions — Lyness told the board that mayors have authority that the county does not. Lyness did offer a path forward, however. She said the Johnson County Board of Health could pass a measure related to mask usage in public, which the Board of Supervisors could then adopt.

“You could certainly pass something today encouraging everyone to wear one,” Lyness said. “I think there is some benefit to the public of just expressing how important it is to wear some kind of face covering or face protection. I just want to be clear you do not have enforcement authority.”

The board adopted an amended resolution recommending mask usage. The Johnson County Board of Health typically meets the third Wednesday of the month and just met last week. It is unclear if the board will meet earlier in order to vote on a mask measure.

The second challenge to the board’s authority came in the form of House File 2502, which went into effect July 1 and prevents cities and counties from regulating the possession of lawfully carried firearms on their properties. A weapons ban can only remain in place if a building has a secured entrance and armed security.

In response, the board voted 4-1 to adopt a resolution stating firearms are only allowed in county buildings if they are carried in compliance with the Iowa Code. Specifically, anyone carrying a firearm has to have the valid permit to do so and not be in violation of the conditions of that permit. The resolution does not pertain to the courthouse, which has a secured entrance and armed deputies.

“I absolutely think we have no other option but to accept the county attorney’s recommendation,” said Supervisor Pat Heiden. “If we don’t, it puts us in a difficult situation of being liable for costly attorney fees and court costs.”

A majority of the board was also against pursing additional security measures for county buildings. Board Chair Rod Sullivan, comparing it to the costs of securing the Johnson County Courthouse, said there would be “huge” upfront costs and ongoing costs related to paying deputies to staff a secured entrance.

“It’s not where I want to spend our money, frankly,” Sullivan said. “I feel that money can be better directed in a lot of different places.”

Supervisor Royceann Porter, who said she has been the subject of harassment and intimidation during her time as an elected official, said she was upset there was little else the board could do.

“I know people will take advantage of this,” she said. “I know someone will come forward to try to intimidate me. Right now, I’m very pissed off.”

Supervisor Janelle Rettig, who voted against the resolution, said she believes the county should fight HF 2502 on the basis that the county owns its buildings. She questioned how the board could support mandating mask use in public, but allow for firearms in public buildings.

“We either stand for safety or we don’t,” she said. “I couldn’t be more disappointed in Johnson County.”

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com