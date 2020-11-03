Rita Hart off to early lead for U.S. House seat

Democratic former state Sen. Rita Hart was leading the race for an open U.S. House seat late Tuesday, although more than half the counties in the Southeast Iowa district were not yet reporting results.

About an hour and a half after the polls closed, Hart, of Wheatland, held a 13-point lead in the 2nd Congressional District over Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa. The early results showed 11 of 24 counties in the district reporting.

“As we see right now, Mariannette Miller-Meeks is closing the gap on Rita Hart’s early lead,” Eric Woolson, a consultant with the Miller-Meeks campaign said. “We’ll see how things work out.”

Hart beat Miller-Meeks in heavily Democratic Johnson County with nearly 70 percent of the vote there, but the Miller-Meeks campaign said that was what they expected.

“The 30 percent in Johnson County was our target,” Woolson said. “We thought that was what we needed to win.”

Hart’s campaign could not be reached late Tuesday for comment.

Health care became a focal issue in the race, with the Hart and Miller-Meeks campaigns sparring over each other’s records over support for protecting health insurance coverage for Iowans with preexisting conditions and handling of the pandemic.

Regardless of the outcome, there will be a new member of Congress.

The candidates were vying for the seat that Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack is stepping away from after serving seven terms.

Miller-Meeks ran unsuccessfully against Loebsack in 2008, 2010 and 2014.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

She is a practicing ophthalmologist in Ottumwa, the former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health and a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.

Hart served in the Iowa State Senate from 2013 to 2019. In 2018, she was Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell’s running mate.

Hart is a former teacher. She and her husband own and operate a family farm in Wheatland.

Hart’s campaign outraised and outspent Miller-Meeks’ campaign by more than a 2-1 margin, according the nonpartisan and nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics.

Hart raised $3.6 million and spent just over $3 million, while Miller-Meeks raised $1.5 million and spent nearly $1.3 million.

The spending totals are in addition to the more than $15 million in outside spending that was evenly split between the two candidates.

Tom Barton of the Quad City Times contributed to this report.