Bobby Kaufmann holds onto Iowa House seat, other races too early to call

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, got a big win Tuesday night with about 60 percent of the ballots counted in House District 73, which includes all of Cedar County and parts of Johnson and Muscatine counties.

“To win by 20 percentage points is a very satisfying feeling,” Kaufmann told The Gazette. “This shows that House District 73 is not for sale.”

Kaufmann, son of Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of Iowa Republican Party, criticized his Democratic opponent, Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek, for taking out-of-state campaign donations and running attack ads against Kaufmann.

“Negative smear attacks do not work. I have won a resounding landslide victory,” he said.

This will be Kaufmann’s fifth two-year term in the Iowa House.

Pulkrabek won Johnson County, where he’s been sheriff for 16 years and has served as deputy sheriff since 1985, but did not prevail overall in the district that is evenly divided among Republicans, Democrats and no-party voters.

Republicans had leads in other competitive districts in Eastern Iowa late Tuesday, but there were not enough results to declare winners.

Republican Rep. Michael Bergan was ahead of Democratic challenger Kayla Koether in House District 55, with 22 of 24 precincts reporting late Tuesday.

The district, which includes parts of Fayette, Clayton and Winneshiek counties, has 7,082 registered Republicans, 6,524 registered Democrats and 6,235 registered voters without a party affiliation.

It’s a rematch of an extremely close 2018 race in the district, which Bergan won by nine votes.

In that contest, 29 mail-in ballots were not properly postmarked, and the Republican-controlled Iowa House voted to exclude the mail-in ballots, which ensured Bergan’s re-election in 2018, after Koether asked for a recount in two of the three counties.

Bergan has held the seat since 2016, and the Republicans have held the seat since 2014.

In House District 58, Republican challenger Steve Bradley had the lead against Democrat Rep. Andy McKean on Tuesday night, with 23 of 25 precincts reporting.

The district, which includes all of Jackson County and parts of Jones and Dubuque counties, has 7,831 registered voters without a party affiliation, 7,148 registered Democrats and 6,801 registered Republicans.

McKean, 71 and from Anamosa, spent more than two decades in the Iowa House and Iowa Senate as a Republican before moving to the Democratic Party in 2019 after becoming “increasingly uncomfortable” with the Republican Party’s stances.

District 58 has been under Republican control since 1994.

In House District 67, Democrat Eric Gjerde defeated Republican Sally Ann Abbott by almost 7 percent. The district includes parts of Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha, Robins and Marion.

Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson is vacating the seat as she runs for Congress in Iowa’s 1st District.

The district has 8,272 registered Democrats, 7,845 registered Republicans and 7,685 registered voters without a party affiliation.

Farther north, in House District 95, Republican Charlie McClintock had a lead over Democrat Christian Andrews. The district includes parts of Linn and Buchanan counties.

Rep. Louis Zumbach, the incumbent and a Republican, chose not to pursue re-election. The district has 7,871 registered voters without a party affiliation, 7,326 registered Republicans and 7,232 registered Republicans.

In District 64, Republican Chad Ingels had a lead over Democrat Jodi Grover in the district that covers parts of Buchanan and Fayette counties. Democratic Rep. Bruce Beringer, the incumbent, is leaving the seat as he takes a position at Northeast Iowa Community College.

District 64 has 7,644 registered voters without a party affiliation, 5,647 registered Democrats and 5,477 registered Republicans.

Representatives in the Iowa House receive a $25,000 annual salary.

