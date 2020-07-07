Government

Iowa City to look to independent agency to review tear gas use against protester

Protestors march towards downtown Iowa City after marching from downtown onto Interstate 80 during a protest against rac
Protestors march towards downtown Iowa City after marching from downtown onto Interstate 80 during a protest against racial injustice in Iowa City on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Council called on the city to hire an independent firm to investigate the use of tear gas and flash bangs against protesters last month.

As part of their resolution responding to the demands of Black Lives Matter protesters, the City Council demanded by Aug. 1 a report on the use of tear gas and flash bangs on protesters during a June 3 demonstration.

City Manager Geoff Fruin said he had planned to seek assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which investigates use of deadly force by police officers. However, because the Iowa State Patrol was involved in the law enforcement response June 3, the DCI felt it would be inappropriate to be involved in the investigation of another state agency, Fruin told the council Tuesday night.

Fruin presented two alternatives to the council: Either he and the City Attorney’s Office could present the council with a timeline of events from the evening with no analysis, or the city could hire an independent firm to investigate the event and potentially make recommendations for changes to police department policies and training.

The council unanimously backed hiring an independent firm.

“The public is going to be looking for something independent,” City Council member Susan Mims said. “For the public, I don’t think something coming from the staff is going to be acceptable.”

Fruin said he did not have quotes on the cost of such a review or a timeline for the review to be completed. He did say it would be unrealistic to expect the review to be done by the original Aug. 1 deadline.

The firm that would do the review has not yet been identified.

Related to the city’s ongoing response to Black Lives Matter demands, Fruin said a website — icgov.org/BLM — has been launched to allow the public to track the city’s response. The website breaks down the 17 points in the City Council’s resolution, a progress summary and next steps for those items.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Reluctant Iowa City Council lifts gun ban to comply with new law

Greenfield in a 'race we can win' against Ernst, Schumer says

Gov. Kim Reynolds to use $50 million in federal money for mental health, substance abuse programs

Judge lowers bail for man charged with attempted murder in Cedar Rapids workplace shooting

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Complaint: Cedar Rapids man accused in Monday morning stabbing planned to kill his wife

Trump pushes for schools to reopen this fall

Judge rejects Dakota Access request for emergency order to delay pipeline shutdown

First Iowa prisoner dies of coronavirus

Dubuque couple each sentenced to 2 years for stealing thousands from elderly mother

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.