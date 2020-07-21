Live at 12:30 p.m.: Iowa City mayor issues citywide mask mandate

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague will issue a proclamation requiring Iowa City residents to wear face masks as a preventive measure to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa City may not be alone. Residents across Johnson County also soon may be required to wear face masks as local elected officials call for a stronger, unified response against COVID-19.

Even as Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Attorney General state they have no legal authority to do so, cities in Johnson County are in discussions to issue uniform proclamations mandating the use of masks, face shields and other coverings for all residents in public spaces in their jurisdictions.

On Tuesday, Teague will issue Iowa City’s proclamation at 12:30 p.m. on Facebook Live.

With thousands of students expected to return to the University of Iowa campus starting next month and K-12 school districts resuming in the fall, several local officials from across the county expressed concern for a potential growing public health crisis during the Johnson County Joint Entities Meeting held via Zoom on Monday.

Johnson County Public Health Director Dave Koch said during the meeting it was important officials be firm on the importance of wearing face masks, and asked local municipalities to take on resolutions requiring masks and other face coverings while in public.

“With the addition of students coming in the fall, we felt it was the time to move forward with this and put a much stronger emphasis on this,” Koch said.

The draft resolution presented to local officials by the county public health department “can address pockets where public health measures are not being implemented,” said Sam Jarvis, community health manager at Johnson County Public Health.

Teague spoke in support of the move during Monday’s meeting.

Coralville Mayor John Lundell already issued a proclamation this past Tuesday, asking individuals and businesses to “comply with recommended practices to reduce the virus spread,” which include use of face masks and face shields, as well as social distancing.

However, instead of issuing a mandate, the Coralville City Council decided earlier this month that the COVID-19 Prevention Initiative proclamation should be merely a strong encouragement to residents.

In addition, the Johnson County Board of Health is considering a countywide proclamation, Koch said during Monday’s meeting. They will discuss the resolution on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the mayor of Muscatine issued the first mask mandate in the state — and the first major pushback to Reynolds and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s stance that local control does not supersede the governor’s emergency proclamation. The governor’s orders do not require Iowans to wear face coverings in public.

But Mayor Diana Broderson’s proclamation, which was issued July 5, lost its effectiveness after the Muscatine City Council prohibited any funds or city staff’s time to be used in regards to enforcing the proclamation.

In a memo on the Iowa Attorney General’s website, Miller states local officials “must act in a manner which is consistent with the orders and directions” from the governor and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

However, questions still persist on the scope of local control during the pandemic, as Iowa Code still grants cities and counties power to “preserve and improve the peace, safety, welfare, comfort and convenience of their residents,” according to a memo from the Attorney General’s Office.

