Iowa City Council calls for plans to restructure police department

IOWA CITY — Change could soon be coming to the Iowa City Police Department.

At the end of a more than four-hour meeting Tuesday, the Iowa City Council unanimously approved a resolution affirming its initial commitment to addressing systemic racism and the demands of the Iowa Freedom Riders, the local group representing the interests of the Black Lives Matter movement. A majority of those demands pertain directly to either the police department or the Community Police Review Board, which reviews citizen complaints against police officers.

As part of the resolution, the council has committed to developing a plan to restructure the police department “toward community policing, including, but not limited to, reduction of the public’s relation on police in non-violent situations through use of unarmed professionals.”

What a restructured police department would look like was not discussed as the council did not take a deep dive into the topic.

“We won’t abandon the core need for a local government to make its residents safe,” said council member Laura Bergus, who drafted the resolution.

Bergus said that armed police officers represent a “significant impediment” to some citizens feeling safe. She said added that having officers respond to some calls does not necessarily lead to a “peaceful, successful de-escalation.”

Council member Janice Weiner noted that police officers are forced to deal with mental health, the homeless population and “a whole variety of things” that shouldn’t be part of their duties. She and other council members called for looking at other cities that have made progress in restructuring their police departments.

Mayor Bruce Teague called for a look into the police department’s budget. A detailed version of the budget was put on the department’s website was uploaded earlier this week.

“What we’re going to be doing is going to be major,” Teague said.

City Manager Geoff Fruin also urged the council to take a “deep dive” into the department’s calls for services to determine which could best be split off for a non-police response. Officers responded to more than 77,000 calls for service in 2019.

“I think that’s an absolute must going forward to inform the discussion,” Fruin said.

The city council agreed to develop a restructuring plan by Dec. 15, but council member John Thomas urged the council to view that plan as a preliminary one.

“Keep in mind that Minneapolis is allowing itself a year,” Thomas said. “If we’re going to achieve what I think we’re going to achieve with this particular item, it may take longer.”

Other aspects of the resolution include dedicating $1 million in city funds to racial equity and social justice, creating an ad hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission “to bear witness to the truth of racial injustice in Iowa City and to carry out restorative justice,” have an independent review of the use of flash bangs and tear gas on protesters during their June 3 demonstration, receive a report on how to strengthen the police review board, requiring police officers to use body cameras and intervene when excessive force is being used by another officer and making Juneteenth a city holiday.

In a separate resolution, the city council said they will urge the city and Johnson County Attorney’s Office to drop charges against protesters. Council member Susan Mims said she was not in favor of some charges related to public safety, such as speeding and drunken driving, being dropped. However, she was outnumbered by her colleagues, including Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih who said protesters were unfairly “targeted.”

Teague compared the criminal activity to what takes place during home University of Iowa football games.

“We see it all the time,” he said. “We see it for football games here. That’s an allotment, an acceptance of behaviors that would not be tolerated any other time. Once the game is over, behavior is back to normal ... I support waiving all of the charges given the event and the circumstances.”

