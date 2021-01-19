Government

Iowa City Council approves $12.5 million in TIF for downtown project

People walk by the Iowa City City Hall which includes the Police Department in Iowa City on Wednesday, November 5, 2014.
People walk by the Iowa City City Hall which includes the Police Department in Iowa City on Wednesday, November 5, 2014. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Council on Tuesday threw its support behind a downtown development designed to revitalize and preserve the character of the Pedestrian Mall.

A resolution approving $12.25 million in tax increment financing over 15 years for the project received unanimous support from the council Tuesday night.

“The Ped Mall is such an important part of our downtown,” said council member Susan Mims. “I am very much in support of this.”

Since 2017, the Mankato, Minn.-based Tailwind Group has purchased all the buildings from 109 to 127 E. College St. The project — which comes with a $54.4 million project — involves designating buildings as historic landmarks in order to renovate and preserve them. The project would breathe life into the 100 block of East College Street by eliminating 50 percent of the commercial space, which would allow smaller businesses that would be open during the daytime to move in. Local restaurateur Jim Mondanaro plans to expand his Reunion brewery and restaurant into the former Fieldhouse location, and Riverside Theatre would move into the second and third floors of the former Union Bar.

A 102-unit multifamily building is planned south of the existing buildings, and the nine-story building is to be LEED Gold certified.

Rather than provide affordable housing units in the new building, Tailwind intends to meet TIF requirements by contributing more than $1.8 million to the city’s affordable housing fund.

“There are a number of extraordinary benefits associated with this project,” said City Council member John Thomas. “It’s really quite impressive.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

City Manager Geoff Fruin said the $1.8 million fee in lieu of providing affordable housing must be paid at the time a building permit is issued, rather than the fee being paid out over a longer period.

Brandon Smith, vice president of operations and development for Tailwind, previously has said he has “strong verbal agreements” with other potential tenants on the block and he expects all commercial spaces to be filled within a year.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Republican lawmakers reject proposed mask mandate at Iowa Capitol

Iowa House panels advance gun, abortion constitutional amendments

Jan. 6 Capitol attack evokes memories of 1954 attack that wounded Iowa rep, 4 others

Iowa Democrats make ethics issue out of Rep. Ashley Hinson's social media

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Coralville honors lives lost to COVID-19

Arrest made in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Marisa Doolin

2nd-largest per-capita group of amateur radio operators in the world call Eastern Iowa home

Eastern Iowa Airport sees 53% drop in passengers in 2020, fewest in at least 25 years

Trump wishes luck to new administration

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.