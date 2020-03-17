Iowa City closes city hall to public at COVID-19 precaution

IOWA CITY — Iowa City closed city hall to the public beginning Wednesday.

That means that the next city council meeting — scheduled for March 24 — will take place entirely online, Fruin said.

“The meeting will be held electronically,” Fruin said Tuesday. “Details for public and media participation will come out with the agenda. Council members also will be participating remotely.”

The front lobby of city hall, 410 E. Washington St., will remain open to allow the public to access the police department, which continues to operate normally, Fruin said in a news release. All other city offices are now closed to the public.

Fruin said city services can still be taken care of online, over the phone or by mail.

The following guidelines were announced for city departments:

WATER BILL/UTILITIES

— For online payment and registration services, visit icgov.org/ezpay

— To signup for automatic SurePay, go to www.iowa-city.org/forms/app_surepay

— The 24-hour interactive voice response can be reached at 319-356-5066, option 1

— Payments can be dropped off at the drop box in front of city hall or mailed to City of Iowa City — Utilities, PO BOX 3246, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406-3246

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Housing Authority staff will continue to work, though not directly with the public Fruin said. No disruptions to rent payments are expected, he said. The Housing Authority can be reached at 319-356-5400.

RENTAL INSPECTIONS

All new and systematic rental inspections — both scheduled and unscheduled — are postponed, Fruin said. Questions about rental permits can be directed to 319-356-5135 or stan-laverman@iowa-city.org.

BUILDING INSPECTIONS

While building inspections are expected to continue, they may be limited, Fruin said. Questions and requests can be made over the phone at 319-356-5120. Applications for building permits can also be submitted online at www.icgov.org/eApplications.

CITY CLERK

Fruin said project bids can still be submitted, but bidders have to call the clerk’s office when they arrive at city hall at 319-356-5140.

URBAN PLANNING

Planning and zoning applications can be found at www.icgov.org/urbanplanningresources and submitted electronically to planningzoning@iowa-city.org. Payments can be mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, Fruin said.

TRANSIT

The Transit Office, 12000 S. Riverside Drive, is also closed to the public, Fruin said.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com