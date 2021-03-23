Iowa bill banning race and sex 'scapegoating' expands from schools, universities to all government agencies

Despite concerns from lawmakers and lobbyists alike, a bill to ban certain types of diversity training not just in public schools and universities — as originally proposed — but in “government agencies and entities” advanced in the Senate on Tuesday.

House File 802 is more expansive than its previous version in that it bans diversity training involving race or sex “stereotyping” and “scapegoating” by state and local governments, as well as institutions of higher education and school districts. It also now bars K-12 “curriculum,” not just training, involving certain “divisive concepts” — including that America or Iowa is fundamentally or systemically racist.

The expanded measure defines governmental entities now included under its purview as any executive, legislative, or judicial body; political subdivision; association or organization with mostly governmental membership; as well as counties and cities.

It also pertains to “any unit of another state government, including political subdivisions.”

“I hadn’t realized that we had colonized Nebraska or that we were asserting any dominion there,” Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, told fellow lawmakers, lobbyists, and members of the public Tuesday during an education subcommittee discussion on the amended bill.

Quirmbach was the only subcommittee member against moving the bill forward.

“The reach of this bill has metastasized, I think that’s extremely troubling,” Quirmbach said. “Now you’re injecting curriculum at the K-12 level … It is not the province of the Legislature to set curriculum. That’s up to the Board of Education.”

Praising independence afforded Iowa’s school boards, Quirmbach suggested this bill’s revisions specifically target the “1619 project” from The New York Times on the history of slavery — which other legislation looked to ban — and a Black Lives Matter week the Ames School District held this semester.

“Our local schools need to be have the ability to introduce different curricula, if only for the purpose of criticizing and critiquing them,” Quirmbach said. “So I am not going to sign on to this bill.”

But fellow subcommittee members — Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, and Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center — did, despite Taylor’s qualms. Urging a more concise version and backing tweaks for the bill, Taylor said he supports banning diversity training involving race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating — language pulled from a Trump-era federal executive order that since has been reversed.

“I don’t believe in stereotyping. I don’t believe in scapegoating. I don’t believe in trying to shame people because of inherent traits that they have, like ethnicity or skin color or gender — and I think that’s what this bill was trying to get at,” Taylor said. “I do believe that there is a certain approach of identity politics that does divide us by race and gender, which isn’t helpful.

“I don’t think it fits in with a traditional view of Civil Rights. And I do think it’s a type of reverse prejudice and reverse discrimination. I’m against that.”

But Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa-Nebraska NCAACP, and other lobbyists and opponents like her aired accusations the measure threatens to ignore or deny aspects of American history and implicit bias.

“You cannot have a race where someone cheats at the beginning of the race, and then later in the race tries to prohibit people from calling out cheating, which is exactly what is happening here,” Andrews said. “America has been systemically racist. And that is a fact.”

Andrews addressed comments from Family Leader advocate Danny Carroll, who earlier in the hearing said people of a certain race or gender should not be held accountable for someone else’s past transgressions “simply because you happen to be the same race as those actors in the past.”

Representing those who’ve been forced to face the impact of America’s transgressions, Andrews said, “Not being able to have these conversations and to be able to openly express our First Amendment right of speaking and putting into context America’s bias and racist past is a disservice to us all.”

The bill next will go to the Senate’s full education committee and must come out before the second funnel April 2 to remain eligible for consideration this session.

