Gov. Kim Reynolds orders stricter steps in Northeast Iowa to fight coronavirus

Region that includes Cedar Rapids and Waterloo now rated worse on state scale

Iowa coronavirus map as of April 15, 2020
Iowa coronavirus map as of April 15, 2020
JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday ordered new, stricter mitigation standards for parts of Northeast Iowa, including Cedar Rapids and Waterloo, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases that has pushed the region further to the worst end of a state scale of health metrics.

The governor said new outbreaks at a meatpacking plant in Waterloo and a long-term care facility in Linn County have caused her to step up efforts to prevent social gatherings with limited exceptions, and to require social distancing of 6 feet. The restrictions will effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Reynolds again encouraged employers to let employees work at home when possible,

Northeast Iowa worsened its overall score on a 12-point state scale to 10. A state matrix says that when a region reaches a 10 that a 14-day shelter-at-home order would be considered.

But the governor did not use that term to describe the new limits.

Reynolds said an additional seven Iowans have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 60. Nearly half of those deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities where at least nine outbreaks have occurred.

She said the state posted 146 new positive cases in the past 24 hours, bring that total to 2,141, while 660 Iowans tested negative for COVID-19 — for a total of 18,534 negative test results.

Currently, 175 Iowans are hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms and 987 have recovered from the disease.

Reynolds said the state is deploying more teams to conduct testing, contact tracing and other mitigation steps to ramp up surveillance of a disease that currently is present in 82 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

