Electric-assist Gotcha bikes coming to Iowa City

IOWA CITY — As an avid cyclist who bikes virtually every day, Iowa City’s Director of Transportation Services Darian Nagle-Gamm knows a thing or two about the hills around town.

She also knows that some of those hills can serve as an obstacle for some people to turn to bikes as a commuting option. That’s one of the reasons Nagle-Gamm is excited a fleet of electric-assist bicycles will soon be coming to the city.

“The first thing I did was took it straight up a hill,” she said of test riding one of the electric-assist bikes. “I was pretty amazed at the ease at which you could pedal up hills. It really has the potential to be a pretty major game changer in terms of enabling bike use for a greater number of your trips around town.”

The Iowa City Council on Tuesday authoritized city staff to authorize an agreement with Gotcha Mobility LLC to bring a dockless electric-assist bike share to the city. There will be no cost to the city aside from working with the vendor to launch the bike share and collaborating to designate parking areas for the bikes.

Nagle-Gamm said while the bikes have an electric motor, they do not have any sort of throttle. Instead, the amount of power generated by the motor is proportional to how hard the rider is pedaling. The technology is useful in “flattening out” hills, she said.

“It’s a great equalizer, the electric-assist,” Nagle-Gamm said. “It makes for a more enjoyable riding experience.”

The bikes rely on a Gotcha Mobility’s smartphone application and GPS technology. Users pay $2 per ride to unlock the bikes and 10 cents per minute or users can by a monthly pass at $9.99 or an annual pass for $79.99. The monthly an annual passes grant users a certain amount of ride time per day and users will be charged per minute if they exceed that daily limit, Nagle-Gamm said.

There will be a cash-only option for people who don’t have a smartphone, Nagle-Gamm said.

GPS is used to track the bicycle’s whereabouts and ensure they’re parked in designated areas, Nagle-Gamm said. Users will be notified through the smartphone app if they bike has been left outside of the approved parking area and can be issued small fines, as well.

“Those are the ways we are hoping to encourage that orderly parking, which just makes for a more successful system,” Nagle-Gamm said.

Now that council has authorized city staff to work with Gotcha Mobility, discussions will take place on where the parking areas will be designated, Nagle-Gamm said. For now, the city intends to start in the downtown and near-downtown areas where demand is expected to be highest, she said. The goal is to expand outward into the residential areas of the city.

Parking areas for the bikes will likely be near existing bike racks and in the right of way, but outside of pedestrian traffic, Nagle-Gamm said.

The city also will work with Gotcha Mobility to determine the appropriate number of bikes in the initial fleet.

“You don’t want to have too many bikes,” Nagle-Gamm said. “The city’s strategy is to start with a manageable number and scale up ... We’d rather not overwhelm the community.”

Cedar Rapids launched an e-bike share in May. As of last month, the city’s 150 electric-assist bikes have provided 4,000 app users with 8,700 rides. A fleet of 30 electric scooters were also added to the bike share program last week.

Nagle-Gamm said electric-assist bikes are proving to be so popular that companies that do bike share programs are now beginning to phase out “regular” bicycles.

Gotcha Mobility will hire local staff to ensure the bikes are parked in designated areas, perform maintenance on the bikes and ensure they’re charged, Nagle-Gamm said.

