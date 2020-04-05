Eight more Iowans have died of coronavirus, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday, and an additional 83 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19.

In all, 22 Iowans have died, and there are 868 known coronavirus cases in Iowa.

Sunday’s death count is the highest the state has reported since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The eight deaths were all among older Iowans, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Four elderly adults, older than 81, died in Linn, Polk, Scott and Appanoose counties. Four adults between the ages of 61 and 80 died — two in Polk County, one in Johnson County and another in Washington County.

Almost half of Iowa’s cumulative deaths have been related to outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

“This statistic underscores that COVID-19 poses the most risk for older adults above the age of 60 with chronic health conditions, resulting in more severe illness and death,” according to the release.

The new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were detected in 24 counties.

In Linn County, where there are 161 positive cases, nearly half are connected to an outbreak at a long-term care facility. Of the 83 new cases, 22 are in Linn County: three adults aged 18 to 40, eight adults aged 41 to 60, 1 adult aged 61 to 80 and seven adults older than 81.

There were 10 new cases found in Johnson County. Seven among adults aged 18 to 40 and three among adults between 41 and 60.

The state has established a public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 at 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The line is available at all hours.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday at 11 a.m.

