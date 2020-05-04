North Liberty man seeks Board of Supervisors nomination

IOWA CITY — A North Liberty man is seeking a seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

Dean Phinney is running against incumbents Lisa Green-Douglass, Royceann Porter and Rod Sullivan in the June 2 primary election. Three people will be nominated to fill three open seats on the board this November. In a news release, Phinney said he wants to “bring some common sense back to Johnson County government to run smarter government that works for all.”

“I will bring new blood and new ideas to the board,” he said.

A native of Clear Lake, Phinney has lived in Johnson County since 1977 when he was recruited to the University of Iowa wrestling team by Dan Gable. Phinney placed third in the 1980 NCAA Division I Championships.

Phinney’s career includes owning and operating Advance Property Management for 23 years and driving a school bus for First Student, Inc. He said working for First Student, Inc. got him interested in workers’ rights.

“The union inspired me to be one of the driving forces in the campaign for the workers to organize with the Teamsters,” he said.

Phinney went on to serve as a full-time organizer with the Teamsters for 13 years, he said.

“I found my calling as an organizer because I was able to help others stand up for themselves and really change their lives,” he said.

Johnson County supervisors earned $81,864 in Fiscal Year 2020. The general election is Nov. 3.

