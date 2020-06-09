Critics: Put more teeth into review board of Iowa City police

IOWA CITY — When Mazahir Salih joined Iowa City’s Community Police Review Board in 2013, she was excited about the opportunity.

Salih said she hoped to review complaints of possible wrongdoing by police officers and — if those officers acted inappropriately — ensure those officers were disciplined or received additional training to avoid future misconduct.

Instead, Salih — who resigned from the review board and joined the City Council in 2018 and is now mayor pro tem — said she found the board had little authority.

“It’s powerless,” Salih said. “What’s the point in having the police review board?”

Protesters who have marched through Iowa City for the past week and in recent days have began making demands. In a social media post, the Iowa Freedom Riders have demanded — among other things — a citizens’ police review board “with real power, including subpoena power and the ability to enact and enforce measurable consequences when board recommendations are not followed or implemented.”

Established in 1997, the purpose of Iowa City’s Community Police Review Board — formerly the Police Citizens Review Board and Iowa City Citizens Police Review Board — is to “review investigations into claims of police misconduct, and to assist the police chief, the city manager, and the City Council in evaluating the overall performance of the police department by reviewing the police department’s investigations into complaints,” according to the fiscal 2019 annual report.

The board is also required to maintain a registry of complaints and provide an annual report on the number, type and outcome of complaints.

According to a review of five years’ of annual reports, the review board received 25 complaints between July 1, 2013, and June 30, 2019. Eleven of those complaints were filed in fiscal 2015. In that time, the board has issued 18 public reports either sustaining or not sustaining the allegations. Some reports contain multiple allegations, meaning there are more allegations than public reports.

In that time frame, there have been six sustained allegations, including excessive force, questionable interview and interrogation tactics, a citation that should not have been issued, failure by an officer to activate a body camera and one sustained allegation of “discourtesy.”

Salih said when the board reviewed a complaint, members would ask the police chief to provide them all of the information related to the complaint, including any audio and video recordings. The police chief would also include his thoughts on the officer’s actions.

Salih said in her experience, the police chief sided with the officers.

After its review, the board would then determine whether the complaint was sustained or not sustained. Its decision was then sent to the Iowa City Council.

Salih said she sees numerous issues with the way the review board currently operates. She said the police department investigates complaints against itself, rather than having those complaints investigated by an independent party.

“We’re asking the subjects (of the investigation) to investigate for us,” she said. “We need independent investigators to investigate this.”

The board also has no authority to order an officer to be disciplined or undergo additional training, Salih said. While the board might recommend training, she said the police department does not report back on whether that training was implemented or completed.

“Do they take our recommendations seriously? We don’t know that,” she said.

Finally, while reports are issued to the City Council, they are included in the consent agenda, which typically includes many routine items that are all accepted in a single vote and not extensively discussed by members, Salih said.

When there is a sustained complaint, “you’re not going to look at it as a whole council. The police chief isn’t going to do anything. It dies. That’s it,” Salih said.

Salih said some of the protesters’ demands are outside of the authority of the City Council and she has urged them to contact the appropriate governing body. But she said she wants to have a meeting on the demands the council can take on.

“What I believe, at least myself and the mayor, (Bruce Teague), we strongly believe we need to have a meeting to review the demands,” she said. “We need to figure out which ones can be done immediately and which ones we can work on in the future. ... At the end of the day, I’m one vote. I’m very passionate about that demand. We need change.”

Teague has called a special meeting of the Iowa City Council for 2 p.m. today.

The meeting will be held via Zoom and be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and the City Channel 4’s website.

It also will be livestreamed at thegazette.com.

