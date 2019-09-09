Government

Lundell seeking fourth term as Coralville mayor

John Lundell, mayor of Coralville, speaks at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Coralville on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Gazette photo)
CORALVILLE — Mayor John Lundell will seek a fourth term, he announced Monday.

Elected in 2013, Lundell, 63, is completing his sixth year as mayor after serving on the Coralville City Council for 10 years. He is a 39-year resident of Coralville and served on the Coralville Library Board for 20 years. Lundell is a retired Coralville Fire Department volunteer, as well.

In a news release announcing his re-election plans, Lundell said he is “seeking another term as mayor to continue the positive direction of the city and ensure that Coralville continues to be a community its citizens are proud to call home.”

Lundell touted the expansion of the Iowa River Landing District and the Xtream Arena, which is slated to open in a year. He is the chair of the Clear Creek Watershed Coalition, immediate past president of the Iowa League of Cities and serves on the National League of Cities Federal Advocacy Committee on Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources.

Lundell is retired from the University of Iowa, where he served as deputy director of the UI Injury Prevention Research Center. Lundell earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees from the UI.

In Coralville, mayors are elected to two-year terms, are not a member of the City Council and do not vote as a member of the council.

The mayor earns $9,593.76 per year with a montly cellphone stipend of $45.03. Council members earn $4,799.40 per year. The election will be Nov. 5.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

