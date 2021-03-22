Community leader Amara Andrews to run for Cedar Rapids mayor

CEDAR RAPIDS — Businesswoman and community leader Amara Andrews on Monday announced she plans to launch a bid for Cedar Rapids mayor. Andrews, the head of business development and communications for the transportation division at TrueNorth Companies, would become the first African American to hold the top elected post in Cedar Rapids municipal government and possibly the first African American woman to serve as mayor in Iowa if elected, according to a news release.

Andrews has served on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Cedar Rapids and is currently president of the board for The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success.

Andrews also serves as vice president of the board of the Advocates for Social Justice, whom she worked with alongside city officials following George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police to prompt the city’s adoption of seven demands for police reform. That included the city’s adoption of a citizens’ police review board to improve community-police relations, provide oversight of local law enforcement and respond to citizen complaints of alleged police misconduct.

A California native, Andrews has lived and worked in Cedar Rapids with her family for about 10 years.

After graduating from the University of California at Berkeley, Andrews went on to receive a law degree from the UCLA School of Law.

Andrews stated on her website, amara4cr.com, that she is “passionate about community and believes Cedar Rapids is a place where all people can thrive.”

With her announcement, Andrews joins the field of candidates vying to be the city’s top elected official that includes Mayor Brad Hart, who announced his reelection bid in January, and Tiffany O’Donnell, the CEO of nonprofit Women Lead Change who on Sunday shared her plans to run for the seat.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Andrews will make her official announcement 5 p.m. Thursday at an outdoor event at NewBo City Market, 1100 Third St. SE.

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com