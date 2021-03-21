Tiffany O'Donnell, Women Lead Change CEO and former news anchor, running for Cedar Rapids mayor

Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change in Cedar Rapids and a former news anchor at KGAN/KFXA, has begun a campaign to run for Cedar Rapids mayor against incumbent Brad Hart in the November 2 election.

O’Donnell filed a Statement of Organization with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board on March 12 and is expected to make a formal announcement Tuesday. Her paperwork states the committee’s chairperson is Michael O’Donnell and the treasurer is Jennifer Welton.

O’Donnell stated on her campaign website, tiffany4mayor.com, that she “will effectively bring our diverse community together by sharing her vision of a dynamic, inclusive city where the number one priority is achieving a brighter tomorrow for all of us.”

O’Donnell grew up in Bettendorf and was Miss Iowa in the 1989 Miss America Pageant.

For 15 years, O’Donnell was a news anchor at KGAN/KFXA. In 2015, she joined Iowa Women Lead Change as its first Chief Operating Officer. In 2017, She became the CEO, succeeding the co-founder.

She also has been active in many community organizations, including leadership roles at Kids First Law Center, Alzheimer’s Association of East Central Iowa, Revival Theatre Company, the Iowa Children’s Museum and ConnectCR, according to her website. She served on the capital fundraising campaign for the NewBo City Market and later served as the Vice-Chair of its board of directors.

O’Donnell is the co-chair of the statewide public/private EPIC Corporate Challenge serving with Gov. Kim Reynolds as the Honorary Chair. In 2020, O’Donnell led the addition of a metric to the Challenge that specifically identifies progress in advancing women of color.