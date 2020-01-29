Cargill CEO predicts growth in Cedar Rapids, avoids controversial rail yard topic

CEDAR RAPIDS — The future of Cargill in Cedar Rapids is one of growth, Cargill chief executive David MacLennan, as keynote speaker, told attendees at an annual luncheon for business leaders on Wednesday.

MacLennan pointed to Cargill’s investment in its corn milling and Diamond V animal nutrition plants as evidence.

He said Cargill plans to invest $100 million in Diamond V, which Cargill acquired in 2018 for an undisclosed price and this month completed a $29.1 million plant expansion on the 2000 block of 60th Ave. SW. Cargill has invested $25 million in its corn milling plant, he said.

“The fact is, the future of Cargill in Cedar Rapids is one of growth,” MacLennan said at the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance event. “We’re here to stay ... and we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the way that you support us and welcome us.”

The Gazette has also reported about Cargill’s $38 million investment in its soy plant and plans for a $6.5 million rail yard to support corn products.

Cedar Rapids, with at least four plants, has one of the larger footprints for the multibillion dollar privately held company.

Gov. Kim Reynolds was on hand to introduce MacLennan as well as share parts of her annual condition of the state address, in which she touched on plans to invest $100 million in water quality and conservation initiatives.

In recent months Cargill has been at the center of a bitter local dispute over its plans for a 12 track, 200 car rail yard in the blue collar Rompot neighborhood, underscored by a handful of protesters who gathered outside the event.

“I want to make our presence known to the CEO that our community came out and we are still fighting,” said Dorothy Hogg, who lives near the rail yard site. “We are asking for a pause to have conversations with users of the nature trail and neighbors.”

Other demonstrators were chiding Cargill on its global environmental record. Cedar Rapids City Council signed off on the plan last month, and although a lawsuit challenging the vote looms, work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

MacLennan did not address the rail yard matter and with the help of assistants dodged attempts by a reporter to ask him about it after his public comments.

MacLennan said as the world population grows and people want “protein that is fed by Iowa products,” it is a promising outlook for food producing plants like the ones in Cedar Rapids. Farmers and agriculture industry are “at the heart of the action in the future,” he said.

“In terms of micro ingredients, digestive health, things like macrobiotics, microbiotics that’s going to be the future of our company, and the future of the way the world consumes food,” he said.

