Environmental group urges Cedar Rapids council to weigh Cargill's record before today's final rail yard vote

CEDAR RAPIDS — Elected officials are confronted with a new voice of opposition today as they approach the deciding vote on a controversial rail yard proposed by Cargill.

Glenn Hurowitz, chief executive of Mighty Earth, an environmental organization chaired by former Democratic Congressman Henry Waxman of California, urged the Cedar Rapids City Council to consider the agricultural giant’s “record in its entirety” as they go to vote.

“I am deeply concerned about the potential for Cargill to expand its infrastructure and operations in Cedar Rapids,” Hurowitz said in an email. “Throughout the Midwest, Cargill’s practices are polluting drinking water, depleting the soil, and enlarging the Dead Zone in the Gulf.”

The City Council is scheduled at a 4 p.m. meeting today to consider a final rezoning vote — the last major hurdle to a $6.5 million, 12 track, 200 car rail yard — to allow industrial use on a 28 acre parcel of city-owned land used as a pollinator habitat south of Stewart Road SE in the Rompot neighborhood.

Additionally, the council will be asked to approve a development agreement tied to the sale of the 28 acres of public land. The value would be the greater of $83,220 or a third party appraisal. Cargill would also reimburse the city $32,800 for replanting pollinators and donate 28 acres of nearby land where a new pollinator zone would be built.

The meeting will be held in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 101 First St. SE.

Cargill has said it is needed to keep its wet corn milling plant 1.75 miles north of the site competitive and protecting more than 200 jobs.

Opponents largely made up of neighbors near the site say a rail yard does not belong outside their back door and they shouldn’t be asked to take the brunt of Cargill’s market woes. Meanwhile, they’ve increasingly called attention to what they view as process flaws.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cargill faced heavy criticism this summer for its presence as a soy trader in Brazil during the recent rash of wildfires in and around the Amazon.

Hurowitz said Cargill has had a devastating impact on the communities and ecosystems it has touched across the globe.

“In the Brazilian Cerrado, Cargill is rapidly clearing native ecosystems, causing biodiversity loss and releasing vast amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, while in the Amazon, Cargill is using loopholes to drive the conversion of rainforests into soy plantations,” he said.

In response to criticism, Cargill last week committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its entire supply chain by 30 percent per ton of product over the next decade.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com