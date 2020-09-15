Bars in 4 of 6 counties can reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday after Gov. Reynolds revises COVID-19 closure order

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds will allow bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties to reopen Wednesday, but kept her closure order in place in Johnson and Story counties — two college communities that have seen spikes in positive coronavirus cases among young people.

Reynolds said her new proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency would take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It permits bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, nightclubs, country clubs or other social or fraternal clubs — including a wedding reception venue — to reopen in the four designated counties and also removes restrictions on hours that alcohol may be sold in restaurants in those four counties.

The order also clarifies the social distancing requirements that apply to bars and restaurants throughout the state.

The emergency proclamation says bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and nightclubs will continue to be closed in Johnson and Story counties until Sept. 20, but they may continue to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off premises. Restaurants in those two counties are still permitted to remain open, but must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m.

Reynolds’ proclamation also continues to strongly encourage — but not require — all Iowans 2 or older to wear a mask or other face covering when in public settings, especially in circumstances when it is not possible to remain 6 feet away from others outside their household, unless it is unsafe to do so because of health or disability.

She said the adjusted public health measures remain in effect until Sept. 20 unless she extends the public health disaster emergency before then.

When she took the initial action last month to close businesses in the six affected counties, she said the action was required to slow the spread of COVID-19 — especially among people in the 19 to 24 age range — to prevent negative impacts on Iowa’s workforce, health care and school settings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Last week she said the move was necessary to address behavior that was starting to drive community spread of COVID-19 — most notably in college towns where the resumption of fall semester classes were accompanied by crowds of students at bars showing little regard for masks or social distancing.

Reynolds said counties with higher positive COVID-19 cases had made progress last week in controlling the viral spread, but she planned to continue monitoring the trends before lifting the order.

The governor also has implemented a state program offering one-time $10,000 grants to eligible bars and taverns negatively impacted by her closure order. The Iowa Economic Development Authority is overseeing the grants as part of the Iowa Small Business Relief Grant Program, with the estimated cost of $5 million.

Reynolds said that stopgap funding was intended to “ease” the closure order’s impact “until we can get them back open and I’m hoping that we can do that next week.”

A group of bar owners in Polk and Dallas counties previously sued Reynolds, arguing that the governor was unfairly targeting their industry and had given them just a few hours’ notice to shut down, adding to the financial strain their businesses suffered from closures ordered earlier this spring after the coronavirus pandemic hit Iowa on March 8.

But a district judge declined to issue a temporary injunction that would have allowed the bars to reopen. He did allow the business owners to go to trial and argue that the order is unconstitutional.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com