IOWA LEGISLATURE

Are therapeutic classrooms the same as seclusion? Iowa bill has advocates concerned

Advocates for civil and disability rights question bill aimed at making classrooms safer

The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines is shown on Tuesday, January 13, 2015. (The Gazette)
The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines is shown on Tuesday, January 13, 2015. (The Gazette)
IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

07:30AM | Tue, February 11, 2020

Are therapeutic classrooms the same as seclusion? Iowa bill has advocates concer ...

08:34PM | Mon, February 10, 2020

Parents could pull students from sexual orientation lessons under Iowa bill

08:04PM | Mon, February 10, 2020

Amid gun-safety push, Senate panel clears way for weapons on school grounds

03:15PM | Mon, February 10, 2020

Senate passes 2.1 percent increase in education funding

08:45PM | Thu, February 06, 2020

Iowa Senate OKs $20 million in flood aid

05:28PM | Thu, February 06, 2020

Business, Legislature focus on Iowa's workforce shortage
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles

An education bill that has cleared early hurdles in the Iowa Senate would push challenging students out of general education classrooms rather than provide services to keep them with their peers, according to advocates for civil rights and disability rights.

Senate File 2190, which would provide nearly $1.6 million in grants for therapeutic classrooms, does little to define what these rooms would be or the services they would offer — opening the door for misuse, said Daniel Zeno, director of policy and advocacy for the ACLU of Iowa.

“The way this definition is written, there’s a plausible argument an educator could put a student in seclusion and say it’s a therapeutic classroom,” Zeno said.

The bill also expands the reasons school staff may use physical force and contradicts, in some cases, proposed new rules for school seclusion and restraint the Iowa Department of Education and community stakeholders spent two years revising.

The House version, House Study Bill 598, was debated last week and is scheduled for another hearing Wednesday.

“We’re looking at some possible changes, but this is nothing but a bill to make sure classes are safe and teachers are safe,” said Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, chair of the House Education Committee.

Education groups told lawmakers last week behavioral issues are becoming more common in the classroom, with staff and students sometimes being assaulted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa law provides ways for staff to deal with these incidents, Zeno said, including the option to restrain or isolate a student at risk of harming himself or someone else.

The State Board of Education will consider this spring a new version of seclusion and restraint rules that was negotiated through committee meetings, two rounds of public hearings and compromise by educators and civil rights groups.

“We all worked for two years to come up with that language and it’s gone out twice now for public comment,” said Nathan Kirstein, staff attorney for Disability Rights Iowa. “Now we’re going to stomp all over that process and add these words that broaden the opportunity to use physical force.”

SF 2190 and HSB 598 allow educators to use force to relocate “a student who is not responding to verbal or written instructions that are intended to change the immediate behavior of the student” or a “student who is exhibiting passive resistance behaviors.”

Using physical force on a student who isn’t hurting anyone, but who is using “passive resistance behaviors,” could backfire, pushing a distressed student to lash out, Zeno said.

“A student who experiences trauma and comes to school might put their head down on their desk,” he said. “That is a passive resistance behavior. (Under the proposed legislation) the teacher has authority to use physical force to relocate the student. Using physical contact could escalate that situation.”

Money available for therapeutic classroom grants would be better spent providing extra services to keep kids with behavioral issues in the classrooms, Zeno and Kirstein said.

Federal law requires special education students to be educated as much as possible with their non-disabled peers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Breakfast

Join The Gazette for "The Mid-Sized Employer: Getting the Tools You Need" on March 12

Buy Tickets
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Wedding Expo 2020

Start planning your dream wedding at the Iowa Wedding Expo - where everyone is welcome and equal.

GET TICKETS
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now

Rep. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids, who is on the education subcommittee considering HSB 598, said the bill was well-intentioned but encompasses too much and may disproportionately affect students of color and students with disabilities.

The Cedar Rapids teacher wants to increase school funding to provide for more training and higher staffing levels.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

Jordan

The Gazette

All articles by Erin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES ...

Parents could pull students from sexual orientation lessons under Iowa bill

Amid gun-safety push, Senate panel clears way for weapons on school grounds

Senate passes 2.1 percent increase in education funding

Iowa Senate OKs $20 million in flood aid

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Jury selection continues Tuesday in 1979 cold case slaying of Michelle Martinko

C.R. native's shadow dancers The Silhouettes shine on 'America's Got Talent' finals

Chris Earl to take over anchor spot from Bruce Aune at KCRG

Waypoint scrambles to recover from $1 million damage from burst pipe

Sanders, Buttigieg ratchet up fight for Iowa delegates

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.