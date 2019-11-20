Iowa seeking public comment on school seclusion rules

The State Board of Education on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for new rules on school seclusion and restraint to go for public comment before final consideration early next year.

The latest revision to Iowa’s Administrative Code Chapter 103, which governs how educators use seclusion and restraint with students whose actions threaten harm to themselves or others, gives Iowa schools five years to enlarge seclusion rooms so they are at least 7-foot square.

The proposed revision says seclusion may only be used to prevent “serious physical bodily injury” and gives schools up to an hour to alert parents if their child is put in seclusion or restraint. These were sticking points in a previous draft the Education Board voted down in August.

The Iowa Department of Education had six meetings around the state to collect public comments to draft the new set of rules that relaxed requirements for school districts.

Written or oral comments in response to the revised rule must be received by the Education Department by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7. Comments can go to Nicole Proesch at nicole.proesch@iowa.gov or (515) 281-8661. A Public hearing will be held Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines.

The changes in seclusion and restraint rules follow a June 2017 lawsuit by the ACLU of Iowa and six other lawyers.

The Gazette reported in 2016 about Iowa City students placed into seclusion for non-violent acts, including refusing to trace in pencil, stepping out of line at recess and pouting. A 2017 state investigation confirmed these findings.

