Government

Move to stop Alliant Energy's interim rate increase denied by state board

Hearings on overall rate increases planned for fall

Discussions on possibly reducing Alliant Energy’s interim rate increase, which went into effect earlier this month, will have to wait until this fall.

The Iowa Utilities Board on Thursday scheduled October and November public meetings for Alliant’s application for electric and natural gas service base rate increases, according to a news release.

The board also denied a motion by the Office of Consumer Advocate, a division of the Iowa Department of Justice, that sought to reduce Alliant’s interim rate increase, which took effect April 1.

Alliant officials said the interim increase is projected to raise a typical residential customer’s monthly electric bill of $116 by about $8 per month.

While the Office of Consumer Advocate argued the interim rate should be lowered now, the Iowa Utilities Board ruled that state law doesn’t allow the board to review or approve interim rates until the overall rate proceeding concludes, according to a Thursday news release.

A public hearing on Alliant’s electric rate increase will take place on Oct. 7-9 and a hearing on the utility’s natural gas rate increase is scheduled for Nov. 4-5.

Hearings are to be held at the Des Moines Iowa Utilities Board Building at 1375 E. Court Ave.

The interim rate increase represents an annual revenue increase of nearly $90 million, according to Iowa Utilities Board documents.

If the interim rate is later found unreasonable, the rate increase would be subject to refunds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A second increase to electric and gas rates — representing an additional $12 per month — is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1, per Alliant’s proposal.

Combined, the proposed rate increases would represent about $20 per month, or a 17.24 percent increase for a typical customer, according to Alliant.

The proposed rate increases would apply to a customer’s base rate and represent company investments in renewable energy and a resilient grid.

Alliant officials have said those investments will bring down customer costs in the long run — in other portions of their bill such as energy efficiencies and fuel and transmission costs.

Alliant Energy’s Iowa footprint covers 490,000 electric customers and another 225,000 natural gas customers.

Community meetings

The Iowa Utilities Board will host public comment meetings across the state regarding Alliant’s rate increase requests. Customers with comments are encouraged to attend.

Representatives with Alliant, the Iowa Utilities Board and the Office of Consumer Advocate will be present at the meetings and answer questions.

• April 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Iowa Valley Education Center, 3702 S. Center St., Marshalltown

• May 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Buena Vista University Science Center, 610 W. Fourth St., Storm Lake

• May 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Historic Park Inn, 7 W. State St., Mason City

• May 2 at 6 p.m. at the Hotel Winneshiek, 104 E. Water St., Decorah

• May 8 at 6 p.m. at the Bridge View Center, 102 Church St., Ottumwa

• May 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Southeastern Community College Building 300, 1500 W. Agency Road, West Burlington

• May 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Clinton Community College Tech Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, Clinton

• May 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Hotel Julien, 200 Main St., Dubuque

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter!

You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

Celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship & innovation

Professionals at every level come together, share ideas, and own their success.

Buy Tickets
2nd annual race between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City

April 27th-28th events benefit area schools. Marathon, Half Marathon and more.

Register Now
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!

• May 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Kirkwood Community College Main Campus, Iowa Hall, 6301 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids

Customers also can provide comments online at the Iowa Utilities Board website at iub.iowa.gov/online-services/open-docket-comment-form.

l Comments: (319) 398-8309; mitchell.schmidt@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Mitchell

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa House approves $1.94 billion for health, human services

Reynolds: Flood aid needs both state and feds

Ernst reports $2.8 million cash for re-election

'GreenState' Credit Union formalized as new name for University of Iowa Community Credit Union

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Recent weekend gunfire in Cedar Rapids 'not random acts'

Solon based Moo Moos Ice Cream trucks sell all Iowa-made treats

Holocaust survivor speaks out for her family

Vernon Village True Value is back open with new owners

Act now on flood relief

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.